Ann Arbor, MI

Brown scores 25, No. 19 Michigan rolls past No. 6 UNC 76-68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina 76-68 on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th career game for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Records: Ishbia pledged $14M to MSU on top of bigger gift

DETROIT (AP)Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia pledged $14 million to Michigan State University sports a year ago, on top of a $32 million multiyear gift announced months earlier in 2021, according to records released Thursday. The documents don’t reveal much that’s new. But Michigan State nonetheless fought their disclosure in a...
EAST LANSING, MI

