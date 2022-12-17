ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie County Community College newspaper available for free online

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Community College announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its award-winning student newspaper, Wingspan, is available online for free. Resulting from a collaboration between the college and the Wyoming State Library, 119 Wingspan issues, dating from Oct. 16, 2000, to May 12, 2021, are freely available in the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection.
City of Cheyenne welcomes new manager for Botanic Gardens

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne welcomed Scott Aker as the new manager for the city’s Botanic Gardens. Aker joined the city on Oct. 31 as a transplant from the “National Capital Region,” a region which encompasses the District of Columbia and some counties in Maryland and Virginia.
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone

Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
Cheyenne-based contractors awarded money from state transportation commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Dec. 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage,...
Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele to retire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After serving as the Laramie County treasurer for 12 years, Trudy Eisele will retire on Jan. 2, 2023. The Cheyenne native said she looks forward to spending quality time with her loved ones. “I just want to be back at my family’s ranch, helping my family...
Obituaries: Hamill-Waln; Ourada

Ruth Hamill-Waln: May 14, 1946 – October 20, 2022. Ruth Hamill-Waln, 76, of Cheyenne, died on Oct. 20, 2022, in Cheyenne. She was born on May 14, 1946 in Cheyenne. Ruth was a nurses aid, CNA, some construction, house keeping, stay at home mom, and just a lot of other odd jobs to help support the family.
Laramie County School District facilities to be closed due to weather concerns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that it will be closing all facilities tomorrow, Dec. 21, at noon due to inclement weather. With an arctic cold front moving into the region tonight and tomorrow, the administration at LCSD1 has decided that it is in the best interest of both faculty and students to close all buildings.
Cheyenne retirement community to host veterans appreciation dinner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne announced it will host a Veterans appreciation dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The dinner will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the center, located at 1530 Dorothy Lane. RSVPs must be made by Friday, Dec. 23 to Christine...
Botanic Gardens to cancel tonight’s light viewing due to weather

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to extreme temperatures and forecast windchills of minus-40-degree weather, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will cancel tonight’s feature of “Late Night Lights.”. The Shane Smith Grand Conservatory and Paul Smith Children’s Village will remain open until 5 p.m. today. Everyone is invited to enjoy...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
Laramie County Commissioners remove COVID-19 sick leave policy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie County Commissioners rescinded its COVID sick time policy for county employees. “We just don’t see the need for it anymore with the COVID situation,” Human Resources Director Heather Rudy said during the meeting. The COVID-19 sick leave policy was enacted...
Cheyenne man acquitted on firearm charges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne, was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. French was indicted on May...
