Wyoming Football announces 14 signees on first day of 2023 early signing class
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy Football program announced 14 signees on the first day of the 2023 early signing period on Wednesday. The class includes one Football Bowl Subdivision transfer and 13 high school signees. “We’re excited to introduce this initial group of young men in our early...
Laramie County Community College newspaper available for free online
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Community College announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its award-winning student newspaper, Wingspan, is available online for free. Resulting from a collaboration between the college and the Wyoming State Library, 119 Wingspan issues, dating from Oct. 16, 2000, to May 12, 2021, are freely available in the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection.
I-25, I-90 reopen Thursday morning, but widespread closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While stretches of Interstates 25 and 90 were closed for much of the day Wednesday amid winter conditions, both are open to all traffic across Wyoming as of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80, on the other hand, continues to face...
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
City of Cheyenne welcomes new manager for Botanic Gardens
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne welcomed Scott Aker as the new manager for the city’s Botanic Gardens. Aker joined the city on Oct. 31 as a transplant from the “National Capital Region,” a region which encompasses the District of Columbia and some counties in Maryland and Virginia.
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone
Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
Multiple hazard warnings in effect as life-threatening Arctic cold front bears down on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It might be around 39 degrees in Cheyenne now, but the temperature is expected to quickly plummet into subzero territory today as dangerously cold air moves through Wyoming. “Latest surface observations indicate the leading edge of the brutally cold arctic airmass from just south of Alliance,...
Cheyenne-based contractors awarded money from state transportation commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Dec. 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage,...
Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele to retire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After serving as the Laramie County treasurer for 12 years, Trudy Eisele will retire on Jan. 2, 2023. The Cheyenne native said she looks forward to spending quality time with her loved ones. “I just want to be back at my family’s ranch, helping my family...
Obituaries: Hamill-Waln; Ourada
Ruth Hamill-Waln: May 14, 1946 – October 20, 2022. Ruth Hamill-Waln, 76, of Cheyenne, died on Oct. 20, 2022, in Cheyenne. She was born on May 14, 1946 in Cheyenne. Ruth was a nurses aid, CNA, some construction, house keeping, stay at home mom, and just a lot of other odd jobs to help support the family.
Laramie County School District facilities to be closed due to weather concerns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that it will be closing all facilities tomorrow, Dec. 21, at noon due to inclement weather. With an arctic cold front moving into the region tonight and tomorrow, the administration at LCSD1 has decided that it is in the best interest of both faculty and students to close all buildings.
Cheyenne retirement community to host veterans appreciation dinner
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne announced it will host a Veterans appreciation dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The dinner will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the center, located at 1530 Dorothy Lane. RSVPs must be made by Friday, Dec. 23 to Christine...
Laramie County Commissioners approve $407K reimbursement for college underpass project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County will reimburse the City of Cheyenne more than $400,000 for its work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass following action by commissioners Tuesday. Completed in July, the underpass cost over $1.9 million, according to a memo to commissioners. The Wyoming Department of Transportation...
Botanic Gardens to cancel tonight’s light viewing due to weather
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to extreme temperatures and forecast windchills of minus-40-degree weather, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will cancel tonight’s feature of “Late Night Lights.”. The Shane Smith Grand Conservatory and Paul Smith Children’s Village will remain open until 5 p.m. today. Everyone is invited to enjoy...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
Laramie County Commissioners remove COVID-19 sick leave policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie County Commissioners rescinded its COVID sick time policy for county employees. “We just don’t see the need for it anymore with the COVID situation,” Human Resources Director Heather Rudy said during the meeting. The COVID-19 sick leave policy was enacted...
Cheyenne man acquitted on firearm charges
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne, was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. French was indicted on May...
