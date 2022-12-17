CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that it will be closing all facilities tomorrow, Dec. 21, at noon due to inclement weather. With an arctic cold front moving into the region tonight and tomorrow, the administration at LCSD1 has decided that it is in the best interest of both faculty and students to close all buildings.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO