Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments

The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”

Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
New Tag Team Matchup Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced on Twitter that the Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) will be taking on the Street Profits on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Priest took to Twitter to promote the matchup writing, “Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay.”
Maven Is A Big Fan Of Shazza McKenzie, Thinks She’ll End Up In WWE, AEW, Or IMPACT

The Monte & The Pharaoh Show recently conducted an interview with former WWE star and Tough Enough winner Maven, who spoke on a number of different topics, most notably his thoughts on indie sensation Shazza McKenzie and how he is certain that McKenzie will be signed to a big company somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)

The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17

NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
Bronson Reed Makes WWE Return on Tonight’s RAW

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) has returned to the company. Tonight’s RAW featured the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. Lumis was accompanied to the ring by Johnny Gargano. The finish to the match came after Miz took Gargano out at ringside. He ended up climbing for the money but Lumis pulled him off. Lumis went to climb but Reed made his surprise return, pulling Lumis off and leveling him with a running splash.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings to Air Tonight 12/20/2022

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. * Zoey...
Dakota Kai Wants To Renew Her Storyline With Shayna Baszler, Praises Rhea Ripley

Dakota Kai is interested in facing off with Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler. The current women’s tag champion and DAMAGE CTRL member spoke about her desire to get into the ring with these two top women’s division stars during her recent interview with WWE Deutschland, where she specifically recalled her epic rivalry with Baszler back in her days with NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
MLW Featherweight Title Match Added To Blood & Thunder Event

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023

Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022

WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
Backstage Updates on Bronson Reed’s WWE Return, NJPW Status

Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) has returned to WWE, but word now is that NJPW officials were hoping to keep him on their roster. As noted, Reed returned to WWE on last night’s RAW to help The Miz win the Winner Takes All Ladder Match over Dexter Lumis, with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. You can click here for Reed’s post-show warning to the WWE roster, along with footage of The Miz paying him off.
Mike Chioda Shares Best and Worst Things About Being A WWE Referee

During the latest “Monday Mailbag” on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked about the best and worst thing about the job. “The best thing about being a referee is you’re third man in the ring,” he said. “You get to experience it firsthand and enjoy somebody’s incredible matches, like I have done myself in my career and other referees have done.”
AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/19/22

Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard) First Match: (22-10) Marina Shafir vs. (0-12) Jazmin Allure. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir throws Allure into the canvas. Allure applies a waist lock. Shafir with a Judo Throw. Shafir applies a half straight jacket hold. Shafir hammers down on the left shoulder of Allure. Allure with forearm shivers. Allure with a Spinning Back Kick. Allure kicks Shafir in the chest.
Chris Jericho Hints At Tagging With Kenny Omega For Upcoming AEW Dynamite In Winnipeg

AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently joined Winnipeg Sports Talk for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Ocho hyping up AEW’s debut in Winnipeg Canada this March, and what fans can expect for that show. It was here that Jericho hinted that he might potentially team up with his old rival, Kenny Omega, as both men are from Winnipeg. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)

AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs. Gunn Club. Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match...
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: The New Day’s First Title Defense, Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Line, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoilers to air tonight. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast at 8pm ET. Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show:
Damian Priest Is Hoping For A Judgement Day and Bloodline Showdown In WWE

WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently appeared on The Five Count to discuss a wide range of topics, including his hope that the Judgement Day faction eventually collides with the company’s top act, The Bloodline led by Undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

