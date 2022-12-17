Read full article on original website
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Astoria Pet Store Sees Future Up in Smoke After Hochul Bans Retail Sales of Dogs, Cats and Rabbits
This article was originally published by The CITY on Dec. 15, 2022 By Haidee Chu. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed into law a bill that will ban the sale of dogs, cats and bunnies by retail operations starting next December. Animal welfare advocates applauded the new law they say...
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
Her father loved Christmas. Now Staten Island woman keeps his spirit alive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Danielle Messina’s father, Samuel Arbeeny, died after a bout with COVID-19 in a Staten Island nursing home in the spring of 2020, she vowed to keep his spirit alive. For the third straight year, she came through on her promise. Messina and volunteers...
O’Henry’s Publick House ‘reimagining and relocating’ its British comfort food concept
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- O’Henry’s Publick House, a restaurant that has been serving traditional British fare in Tompkinsville since 2020, will close its Minthorne Street location by year’s end, “reimagining and relocating” its comfort food concept. “People are more fixated on businesses closing and less...
‘Mask up, get tested, get treated’: NYC officials issue COVID guidance ahead of holiday weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers are at their best in three years this holiday season, but concerns about its impact and a pair of other viruses led to New York City health officials issuing guidance on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams joined city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan...
This Italian Restaurant Serves Best Calamari In NY, Report Says
An Italian restaurant in New York that is known for its large, family-style portions serves the best calamari in the state, according to a new ranking from Eat This, Not That.Carmine's Italian Restaurant's Times Square location in New York City was named to the website's list of the best fried cala…
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY
Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
Protesters Vandalize NYC Councilmember's Home Over Library Drag Story Hour for Kids
Protesters upset over a reading event for children that featured drag artists at a New York Public Library allegedly vandalized the home of a Manhattan councilmember who showed his support for the LGBTQ-friendly event. NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents Chelsea, said two people were arrested after they got inside...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
One Westchester Animal Shelter Suddenly Announces Closure
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
Inspiring adoption journey brings orphaned children home to Huguenot | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
U.S. pediatric medicine shortage: Where to buy Children’s Tylenol, Robitussin, ibuprofen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For parents, there are few things scarier than a sick child. Perhaps the only thing worse is when your child is sick, but you can’t find the right medicine to help them feel better. This is an issue currently plaguing many New Yorkers at the...
Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island
Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC. If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!
Man slashed in the face in NYC on Saturday, report says
MANHATTAN, N.Y. -- New York City police are investigating an incident in which a man was slashed in the face in Manhattan on Saturday, according to a report. A man was slashed in the face on 28th Street and Second Avenue in Kips Bay, WABC reported. The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s unclear what led up to the slashing, or if the man knew his attacker.
No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants
If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
Staten Island, NY
