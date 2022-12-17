ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘I will shoot you b----.’ He’s accused of scary Staten Island carjacking of woman.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old man threatened to shoot a woman during a terrifying carjacking in New Brighton. Dashane Williams of Laurel Avenue in Stapleton was arrested on Dec. 6 for the incident two weeks earlier on Nov. 22 around 7:20 p.m. on the 100 block of York Avenue, according to police and the criminal complaint.
Cops seek tips in theft of tools from maintenance room in Clifton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Clifton. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 2:50 a.m. when an unidentified individual entered 240 Park Hill Ave. through an unlocked door. Once inside, the individual removed tools valued at about $2,000 from a maintenance room, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
