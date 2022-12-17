STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Clifton. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 2:50 a.m. when an unidentified individual entered 240 Park Hill Ave. through an unlocked door. Once inside, the individual removed tools valued at about $2,000 from a maintenance room, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO