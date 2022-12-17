Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Vehicle overturns in crash on Broadway in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A two-car crash that left one of the vehicles flipped onto its side blocked the intersection of Broadway and Glenwood Place in West Brighton around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. An NYPD Emergency Service truck was seen clearing the crash scene by righting the flipped car and...
Staten Island postal worker held at knifepoint in attempted robbery
A Staten Island postal worker was held at knifepoint on Staten Island Wednesday, but the would-be robbers ran off before taking anything, according to police.
Video shows NJ Transit driver pull out gun after being assaulted by three teenagers, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City allegedly fired his gun after being jumped by a group of teens, video shows. Charles Fieros, 48, faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
NYPD: Raid leads to hallucinogenic mushrooms, drugs on Staten Island; man, 31, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege they found hallucinogenic mushrooms and other drugs during a raid at the Berry Houses apartments in Dongan Hills. Police armed with a search warrant swarmed the apartment of Andre Parks at the complex on Jefferson Street around...
‘I will shoot you b----.’ He’s accused of scary Staten Island carjacking of woman.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old man threatened to shoot a woman during a terrifying carjacking in New Brighton. Dashane Williams of Laurel Avenue in Stapleton was arrested on Dec. 6 for the incident two weeks earlier on Nov. 22 around 7:20 p.m. on the 100 block of York Avenue, according to police and the criminal complaint.
Cops seek tips in theft of tools from maintenance room in Clifton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Clifton. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 2:50 a.m. when an unidentified individual entered 240 Park Hill Ave. through an unlocked door. Once inside, the individual removed tools valued at about $2,000 from a maintenance room, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD officer released from hospital after shot by man 'breaking walls' in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, the mayor’s office said. The officer was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to Fabien Levy, Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary.
MTA: Vehicle crash causes closure of two lower lanes of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge due to a vehicle crash Tuesday evening. The crash is affecting two lanes of the lower level of the bridge, according to the MTA. The agency sent out an alert at around 7:49 p.m. This is a breaking...
bkreader.com
NYC to Pay $3M to Family of Brooklyn Teen Shot Dead by NYPD Officers over Hairbrush Mistaken for Gun
The city will shell out $3 million to the mother of a mentally ill teen killed in a hail of police bullets after NYPD officers mistook a hairbrush for a gun, the Daily News has learned. Five cops fired 20 bullets at Khiel Coppin, 18, on Nov. 12, 2007, outside...
Man, 35, arrested for fatal stabbing outside of Times Square garage
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in front of a parking lot near Times Square earlier this month.
Travis Avenue blocked early in the Tuesday morning rush hour due to crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a crash on Travis Avenue during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash was on Travis between Richmond Avenue and Victory Boulevard and a portion of the roadway was blocked off during the emergency response. Large patches of ice were visible on...
Staten Island man, 48, accused of filming girl in bathroom with hidden camera
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested an Annadale man after they allege a girl discovered a hidden camera while she was changing her clothes inside a home. Billy Taaffe, 48, of the 400 block of Rathbun Avenue, was arrested on Dec. 5 for the alleged incident that occurred on an earlier date.
Man punched woman several times, threatened her with knife at Bronx subway station: police
OLINVILLE, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched a woman in the face several times and threatened her with a knife at a subway station in the Bronx Thursday, police said. An unknown man got into an argument with a woman, 37, who was standing on the platform heading north at the East Gun Hill […]
Staten Island man accused of attacking 2 with nunchucks during robbery, then head-butting cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man attacked two victims with nunchucks during a robbery in his Tompkinsville community, then assaulted a police officer while he was being processed at the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George several hours later, authorities allege. Jorgie Ortiz of Victory Boulevard was told...
Gun NJ Transit driver from S.I. used to shoot teen had ‘large capacity magazines,’ authorities allege; records show old arrests on S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Jersey Transit driver who allegedly shot a teenager after being assaulted was packing three “large capacity magazines” at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hudson County (N.J.) Superior Court. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island,...
NYPD: Assault-style rifles recovered in home and luxury car on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers seized three assault-style rifles from the home and luxury car of a 25-year-old man in West Brighton as part of an investigation into a prior domestic incident, authorities allege. Yosiah Slok was arrested on Sunday morning after police recovered the weapons inside his home...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
NBC New York
2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan After Woman Followed Man Down Onto Tracks: Police
A woman and a man were struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were available regarding the circumstances. Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m....
Man brutally beats MTA dispatcher with hammer, hides under train at Chelsea station
A crazed man bashed an MTA worker in the head with a hammer at a Chelsea subway station early Tuesday morning and then hid under a train as police responded.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
