Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Kim Cattrall Shares Heartbreaking News in Emotional Instagram Post
Kim Cattrall is paying tribute to her mother. The 66-year-old actress took to her Instagram to announce the death of her mother, Shane Cattrall, who passed away at the age of 93. Cattrall posted a series of photos of her and her mother throughout the years, including a throwback photo...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Glimpse of Son and Daughter in Holiday Instagram Photo
It's a rare treat when Chris Pratt shares photos of his kids, which include 2-year-old Lyla and newborn Eloise, whom he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and 10-year-old Jack, whom he had with ex-wife Anna Faris. While there have been some photos of the kids on social media in...
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Reason Why She's Still Friends With All Her Exes
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't seem to think there's any harm in staying friends with your exes. The 50-year-old actress opened up about whether or not she stays on good terms with her exes, revealing in an Instagram Story that she is "pretty much" still friendly with all of her old flames.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Mindy Kaling Wows in Winter White Mini Skirt, Says 2023 Is the Year of ‘Fashion Risks’
Mindy Kaling has prompted an early start to her New Year's resolutions, vowing to take "more new fashion risks" in the year ahead in a statement made on social media. The Never Have I Ever co-creator shared a few new photos of herself modeling a personal fashion first on Instagram, noting that previously, anxiety would have prevented her from wearing such an easily-stainable monochromatic off-white outfit.
Michael Bublé Despises Diaper Duty in Viral TikTok Trend
Add Michael Bublé's name to the list of celebrities that are better at TikTok than the rest of us. The Christmas music staple and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, welcomed their fourth child this summer: a daughter named Cielo Yoli Rose. Earlier this month he got the tyke's name tatted on his forearm—joining the rest of his children in a place of honor—but these days he's struggling with some of the, shall we say, messier aspects of parenthood.
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50th Birthday With ‘No Filter’ Selfie
The actress took to her Instagram to share a flawless 'no makeup' selfie as she celebrated her milestone birthday. In the photo, Milano appeared to be laying down as she sported a grey Yankees baseball t-shirt. Her brown locks lay perfectly on the white pillow behind her as her freckles were on full display.
'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Shocks Pat Sajak Nearly Speechless With Record Win
One Wheel of Fortune contestant has left host and viewers alike in shock following his impressive win. Ricky Gilbert took home $89,120 after Tuesday's game after the software engineer solved every single puzzle in the game—including the bonus round. The game show's Instagram account shared a compilation of his...
HGTV Star is the Latest to Believe a Popular Cosmetic Surgery Causes ‘Unexplained Health Issues’
HGTV star Christina Hall, well-known for her hit series Flip or Flop that she starred in with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, is sharing some consistent health struggles she's been facing, as well as revealing what she believes to be the cause. Hall posted a video on social media of herself...
Ryan Reynolds Says Shania Twain Saved Him From Embarrassment at the People’s Choice Awards
Recently, Ryan Reynolds connected with a First Nations school in Ontario, Canada, for an interview with the media club there, and he revealed a lot in his long conversation with school student chief Derek Monias of Sandy Lake First Nation. One of Monias' questions for Reynolds during the interview was,...
