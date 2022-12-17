ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Kim Cattrall Shares Heartbreaking News in Emotional Instagram Post

Kim Cattrall is paying tribute to her mother. The 66-year-old actress took to her Instagram to announce the death of her mother, Shane Cattrall, who passed away at the age of 93. Cattrall posted a series of photos of her and her mother throughout the years, including a throwback photo...
Clayton News Daily

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Glimpse of Son and Daughter in Holiday Instagram Photo

It's a rare treat when Chris Pratt shares photos of his kids, which include 2-year-old Lyla and newborn Eloise, whom he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and 10-year-old Jack, whom he had with ex-wife Anna Faris. While there have been some photos of the kids on social media in...
Clayton News Daily

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Reason Why She's Still Friends With All Her Exes

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't seem to think there's any harm in staying friends with your exes. The 50-year-old actress opened up about whether or not she stays on good terms with her exes, revealing in an Instagram Story that she is "pretty much" still friendly with all of her old flames.
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Mindy Kaling Wows in Winter White Mini Skirt, Says 2023 Is the Year of ‘Fashion Risks’

Mindy Kaling has prompted an early start to her New Year's resolutions, vowing to take "more new fashion risks" in the year ahead in a statement made on social media. The Never Have I Ever co-creator shared a few new photos of herself modeling a personal fashion first on Instagram, noting that previously, anxiety would have prevented her from wearing such an easily-stainable monochromatic off-white outfit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Michael Bublé Despises Diaper Duty in Viral TikTok Trend

Add Michael Bublé's name to the list of celebrities that are better at TikTok than the rest of us. The Christmas music staple and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, welcomed their fourth child this summer: a daughter named Cielo Yoli Rose. Earlier this month he got the tyke's name tatted on his forearm—joining the rest of his children in a place of honor—but these days he's struggling with some of the, shall we say, messier aspects of parenthood.
Clayton News Daily

Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50th Birthday With ‘No Filter’ Selfie

The actress took to her Instagram to share a flawless 'no makeup' selfie as she celebrated her milestone birthday. In the photo, Milano appeared to be laying down as she sported a grey Yankees baseball t-shirt. Her brown locks lay perfectly on the white pillow behind her as her freckles were on full display.
Clayton News Daily

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Shocks Pat Sajak Nearly Speechless With Record Win

One Wheel of Fortune contestant has left host and viewers alike in shock following his impressive win. Ricky Gilbert took home $89,120 after Tuesday's game after the software engineer solved every single puzzle in the game—including the bonus round. The game show's Instagram account shared a compilation of his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy