RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.

