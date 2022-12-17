ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

okcfox.com

Is That Ok: Trifting For Holiday Gifting

Thrifting for gifting, maybe your low on funds, maybe you like to add your own personal touch to your gift. So we ask is it ok to Thrift a Christmas Gift. Let us know at Living Oklahoma on Facebook.
okcfox.com

OKC local retailers 'freaking out' over weekend holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Christmas falling on a weekend, it might be perfect for many looking to spend time with family, but for small businesses, it can be a real blow. "When holidays fall on the weekend, it can be really hard for local businesses because nobody comes out on the weekends and a lot of time businesses are closed, especially for big holidays like Christmas," said Co-Owner of Urban Agrarian, Chelsey Simpson. "Businesses count on a lot of weekend traffic, so that can cut sales. Sometimes several thousand dollars that doesn't really come back."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Roadside assistance calls climb as cold weather moves into Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The number of calls asking for emergency roadside assistance is climbing as cold temperatures move across Oklahoma. Drivers for AAA are already seeing a steady amount of service calls to those impacted by the cold weather. These drivers get at least eight to 10 calls a day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
TENNESSEE STATE
okcfox.com

Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City releases Christmas weekend holiday schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City has released their weekend schedule for the holidays. The schedule released by the City is for Dec. 23, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Dec. 26. The City schedule for Dec. 23 is below:. Trash and recycling will be collected as usual. City offices...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon's Christmas in the Park drive-through only for incoming frigid temperatures

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Christmas in the Park at Yukon's Chisholm Trail Park will be drive-through only on Thursday and Friday. Due to the predicted frigid temperatures on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, Yukon announced that Christmas in the Park will be drive-through only. The Santa Express Train Station, Yukon Ice Rink and food trucks will all be closed on Thursday and Friday, as well.
YUKON, OK

