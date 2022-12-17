Read full article on original website
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
okcfox.com
Is That Ok: Trifting For Holiday Gifting
Thrifting for gifting, maybe your low on funds, maybe you like to add your own personal touch to your gift. So we ask is it ok to Thrift a Christmas Gift. Let us know at Living Oklahoma on Facebook.
okcfox.com
OKC local retailers 'freaking out' over weekend holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Christmas falling on a weekend, it might be perfect for many looking to spend time with family, but for small businesses, it can be a real blow. "When holidays fall on the weekend, it can be really hard for local businesses because nobody comes out on the weekends and a lot of time businesses are closed, especially for big holidays like Christmas," said Co-Owner of Urban Agrarian, Chelsey Simpson. "Businesses count on a lot of weekend traffic, so that can cut sales. Sometimes several thousand dollars that doesn't really come back."
okcfox.com
Kroger Delivery delivers over $60,000 worth of food to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Kroger Delivery brought over $60,000 worth of food to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (RFBO) on Wednesday morning. Thanks to the food drive with Fox 25 and Kroger Delivery, $64,000 worth of food was delivered to RFBO. This equates to 250,000 meals for Oklahomans in need.
KOCO
Roadside assistance calls climb as cold weather moves into Oklahoma
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The number of calls asking for emergency roadside assistance is climbing as cold temperatures move across Oklahoma. Drivers for AAA are already seeing a steady amount of service calls to those impacted by the cold weather. These drivers get at least eight to 10 calls a day.
okcfox.com
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
Outreach teams work to get Oklahomans experiencing homelessness into shelters during cold snap
As temperatures begin to plummet to life-threatening numbers, many nonprofits and volunteers are working hard to help bring the Oklahoma City metro's houseless population in from the cold.
okcfox.com
Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City releases Christmas weekend holiday schedule
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City has released their weekend schedule for the holidays. The schedule released by the City is for Dec. 23, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Dec. 26. The City schedule for Dec. 23 is below:. Trash and recycling will be collected as usual. City offices...
okcfox.com
Yukon's Christmas in the Park drive-through only for incoming frigid temperatures
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Christmas in the Park at Yukon's Chisholm Trail Park will be drive-through only on Thursday and Friday. Due to the predicted frigid temperatures on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, Yukon announced that Christmas in the Park will be drive-through only. The Santa Express Train Station, Yukon Ice Rink and food trucks will all be closed on Thursday and Friday, as well.
okcfox.com
Outstanding school lunch balances paid off at Minco Public Schools by a generous donor
MINCO, Okla. (KOKH) — 'Tis the season of giving and one good samaritan in Minco was in the giving spirit this week. The district announced Wednesday an anonymous donor paid off all outstanding lunch balances. "This is an amazing act of kindness," the district posted on Facebook. Superintendent Kevin...
Pipes, cars, plants, and more: Prepping for freezing temperatures
While you might still be mentally preparing for the freezing temperatures arriving this week, physical prep should start now. Plumbing, vehicles, plants -- there's a lot to consider.
news9.com
Thursday At 10: OK Messages Project Connects Incarcerated Parents With Their Children
The holidays bring many sights and sounds illustrating the magic of this winter season. Children look forward to Christmas morning, but some will celebrate without their mom or dad. One Oklahoma organization connects children with parents who are in prison. Fifteen percent of Oklahoma children have at least one parent...
KOCO
KOCO 5 Cares: Holiday Match Drive Week of Giving to battle food insecurity in Oklahoma
Families in Oklahoma are struggling to put food on the table this holiday season. KOCO 5 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma have teamed up to help those in need. Starting Monday, Dec. 19, we are holding our KOCO 5 Cares: Holiday Match Drive Week of Giving. There are...
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
okcfox.com
Man accused of robbing Oklahoma City pharmacy drives off with 1,000 oxycodone pills
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after police said he robbed a Walgreens store on West Hefner Road and drove off with 1,000 oxycodone pills. Police said pharmacists were opening up for the day around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. One of them opened the window to the pharmacy and said 29-year-old Dillon Brooks was already waiting at the window.
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
