Home prices spike again across Lehigh Valley but there’s reason for buyer optimism, experts say
Affordable housing continues to be a roadblock for many homebuyers and it’s even giving sellers preparing to enter the home buying market a cause for concern, area realtors say. Although buyers have more options to choose from, home prices remain high and soaring borrowing costs have increased monthly payments...
Best selling spirits in Pa. in 2021-22 fiscal year: Is your favorite on the list?
Pennsylvania residents spent $1.66 billion on spirits in the last fiscal year. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Annual Report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. Here’s the list of the top 25 liquors sold during the 2021-22 fiscal...
wdiy.org
IronPigs Announce Stadium Improvements Will Be Fully Funded, Ready for Opening Day 2023 | WDIY Local News
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say construction work at their stadium is fully funded, and that it will be done in time for opening day 2023. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The IronPigs said improvements to Coca-Cola Park remain on time for completion by Opening Day on Apr. 4, 2023.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Are Out For Pennsylvania Residents
Tom Wolf had two terms and eight years including COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus has finally come to the end with his term as Pennsylvania’s Governor. $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Pennsylvania Resident. In the mids of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania residents are hoping for the...
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Weather Be Hazardous on Christmas?
Many people love the feeling of waking up on Christmas morning and seeing a bunch of fluffy, cold, white snow on the ground. As it turns out, plenty of people are going to see snow across America this Christmas, including some in Pennsylvania. Of course, that can be bad news...
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
pahomepage.com
Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos. Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos. Temperatures to drop into single digits holiday weekend. Temperatures to drop into single digits holiday weekend. Long Detour. Code Blue: Keeping the homeless warm. Code Blue: Keeping the homeless warm. Students and Troopers help...
The Belsnickel; gov-to-be’s team; Christmas tragedy: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. High: 40; Low: 24. Partly cloudy. A bitter cold weekend is coming. Tough memories: On Christmas Eve 20 years, a Middletown man killed the daughters he was accused of molesting, one a teenager, and his estranged wife. Some can’t get through the holiday season without remembering the scene.
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
therecord-online.com
The deadline to apply for a property tax rebate or rent rebate is Dec. 31. Here’s how
HARRISBURG, PA – The deadline to apply for Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program is right around the corner, offering financial assistance to eligible residents. The program, which saw a one-time increase from lawmakers with the most recent state budget, aims to help older and disabled Pennsylvanians...
New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness
The standards apply to the state's high school seniors. The post New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
thevalleyledger.com
December 18, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Your kindness can help our residents feel beautiful. Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab is looking for dedicated volunteers for our Allentown site to escort our residents to our in-house beauty shop 1:00- 4:00 p.m. on Mondays. Minimum age 13. COVID vaccine card and a criminal background clearance required. Contact Kerry Magliane, 610-336-5684, kerrymagliane@lehighcounty.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Qz0c9EAB.
What Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel
Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Lehigh Valley weather: White Christmas is out, cold Christmas is in — maybe coldest in decades
Christmas may not be white this year. But it will be cold. Like, historically cold. Highs in the low 20s are expected over the holiday weekend, which will make this the Lehigh Valley’s coldest Christmas Eve and day in decades.
