Educational levels, previous jobs that qualify her? This is what people are sick of. Hire the best person and stop making the only qualifications for a hire to be sexual identity, race, skin color and gender. This person gets appointed to a position and there is nothing in the article about anything except she is openly trans. I hope they do well but the article is bs.
omg, is this really what everything is going to be based on now??? Since when does anyone's sexual preference or choice of lifestyle have to do with being qualified for a certain position, and y the need to announce it every time??? Enough already!!!
Why does there have to be a lable why can't it be just cabinet member. When political leaders are labelling them why . get upset when everyone labels them
Comments / 117