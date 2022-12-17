ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonnie Boyle
3d ago

Educational levels, previous jobs that qualify her? This is what people are sick of. Hire the best person and stop making the only qualifications for a hire to be sexual identity, race, skin color and gender. This person gets appointed to a position and there is nothing in the article about anything except she is openly trans. I hope they do well but the article is bs.

Reply(1)
65
Sasha
3d ago

omg, is this really what everything is going to be based on now??? Since when does anyone's sexual preference or choice of lifestyle have to do with being qualified for a certain position, and y the need to announce it every time??? Enough already!!!

Reply(4)
30
Joe Franco
3d ago

Why does there have to be a lable why can't it be just cabinet member. When political leaders are labelling them why . get upset when everyone labels them

Reply
7
Shore News Network

Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response

TRENTON, NJ – Democrats in the New Jersey Senate are once again blocking an investigation into how Governor Phil Murphy handled the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were shut down, schools were closed and senior living homes became ground zero for the pandemic’s spread. Hundreds of aging veterans in New Jeresey’s veteran homes perished. Democrats are once again blocking the truth from being told to the people of New Jersey. Senator Joe Pennacchio today implored his Democratic colleagues once again to act on legislation that would convene a special committee with subpoena power to investigate the Executive The post Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseymonitor.com

Former GOP state chairman becomes newest state senator

Attorney Douglas Steinhardt was sworn in as a state senator Monday, filling a vacancy created by the departure of former Sen. Michael Doherty. Steinhardt (R-Warren), a fixture within New Jersey Republican circles, is a former GOP state chairman and has chaired the Warren County Republican Committee since 2004. He will represent the 23rd District, a staunchly Republican district that includes parts of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys

POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Massive wind turbine farms just 15 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore planned by Governor Phil Murphy encompass an area from Cape May to the Barnegat Inlet and are getting ready to be constructed. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra says there’s more than just clean energy on the table, saying the effort is not only bad for tourism but a money grab by powerful entities. “One day in the not too distant future, you’re going to wake up, look out onto the beach and see armies of gas-powered ships starting to erect “clean” windmills The post Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys appeared first on Shore News Network.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots

ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
Shore News Network

New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wdiy.org

Who Will Fill Three Open Seats in the PA House, and When?

There are three open seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives — and that means lawmakers need to schedule special elections to fill them. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports the question is who gets to do that – Republicans? Or Democrats? And when will it happen?. Brett Sholtis...
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey

William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
njurbannews.com

Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
