A Measly 10 Yards Stand Between Justin Jefferson and Vikings History
Last Saturday, Justin Jefferson set a new career high in both catches and receiving yards. The WR1 is now up to 111 catches and 1623 yards, both of which lead the NFL. While it’s notable that he is already topping his previous career bests, it’s similarly notable that he’s ultra close to overcoming Randy Moss’s single-season receiving record for the Vikings. Indeed, a mere 10 yards are needed for Justin Jefferson and Vikings history.
Week 16 NFL Picks: Will the Vikings Keep the Good Times Rolling?
Vikings -4 (L) Eagles/Bears U48.5 points (W) Zach Wilson is back as the Jets starting quarterback after spending some time inactive and on the bench, but there’s a reason that he was there in the first place. The 2021 second overall pick simply hasn’t played very well for much of the season, despite the Jets success.
Indy Cuts Former Vikings Starter after Outstanding Revenge Game in Week 15
If there can be a standout player for a team that blew a 33-0 lead, it was former Vikings starter Ifeadi Odenigbo. The defensive end joined the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season, and in Week 15, he had about as outstanding a revenge game as he could have hoped.
Week 16 Vikings Injury Report: Bradbury is Out, Two Vikings Questionable
Both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants have released their final injury reports for Week 16, and there are three Vikings with injury statuses ahead of Christmas Eve’s showdown, and the Vikings have already announced that Garrett Bradbury is out. The full list of injuries for Week 16 are as follows:
NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Shock the World, Bears Lose, 2 Playoff Teams?
It was a very entertaining weekend of football across the NFL, and the NFC North division was no exception. Three of the games involving teams within the division were decided by a total of 11 points, and those three games came down to the final plays of the game. With the crazy weekend, there are many topics to discuss within the NFC North, including the Vikings shock the world, Chicago continues losing competitively, and could there be two playoff teams in the division?
Questions Answered: Ifeadi Odenigbo Available, Blizting Again, the Injury Report
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. Today, we tackle Ifeadi Odenigbo hitting the open market after a stunning release by the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota’s Week 16 defense, and the early Vikings injury report. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
Colts Will Debut Vikings Nemesis at QB in Week 16
If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan, you likely do not have fond memories of Nick Foles at QB. He was the architect under center for the 38-7 beatdown that the Philadelphia Eagles delivered the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, and now, the Indianapolis Colts are set to debut the Vikings nemesis at QB in Week 16.
Dalvin Cook Will Set a Career High in Week 16 with a Simple Task
A lot has gone right for the Minnesota Vikings this season. They are 11-3 with a playoff spot locked up despite nearly an even scoring differential. Kevin O’Connell has his team believing as a first-year head coach and just three games remain. There have been plenty of impressive feats, and this weekend, another should occur. On Saturday against the New York Giants, Dalvin Cook will set a career high as long as he completes a simple task: play the game.
Was Christian Darrisaw Snubbed?
On Wednesday evening the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed. The Minnesota Vikings placed five players on the starting roster, of which three were from the offensive side of the ball (four if you count a long snapper). One notable omission however was the Vikings star left tackle. So, it begs the question, was Christian Darrisaw snubbed?
Former Vikings First Rounder Looks to Help Seahawks Make Playoff Run
It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.
The Vikings May Have Re-Written Matt Ryan’s Legacy
After completing the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday afternoon, there’s no denying that the Minnesota Vikings were flying high. Capturing the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017, head coach Kevin O’Connell was also watching something else he may not have considered. Matt Ryan’s legacy may have been re-written by O’Connell’s Vikings.
Oberle’s Fact or Fiction: The Historic Comeback Shows that the Vikings Are Legit Contenders in the NFC
The Historic Comeback Shows that the Vikings are Legit Contenders in the NFC. The Vikings completed the greatest comeback in NFL history last Saturday by coming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. This win moves them to 11-3 on the season, clinches...
Questions Answered: Jalen Hurts’ Injury, Vikings 1st Playoff Opponent, Fearless Comeback
Questions Answered: Jalen Hurts’ Injury, Vikings 1st Playoff Opponent, Fearless Comeback. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 19th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based...
Week 16 NFL Playoff Picture: Nearly Half the Field is Set
After what ended up being a crazy Week 15 across the NFL with ridiculous endings all over the league, more playoff spots continue to be settled. Even still, there are a number of teams jostling positions, and there should be plenty of movement in the coming weeks. As we approach the final three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, here is the Week 16 NFL playoff picture.
Dear Readers: Thank You
This isn’t going to be a typical Minnesota Vikings news piece. In fact, this is going to have very little to do with the Vikings at all. You see, after 2+ years of writing on PurplePTSD.com, today I’m posting for the 1000th on this website. This is that post, and it wouldn’t be possible without our loyal readers.
Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: A Week of Wild Endings
Week 15 of the NFL season brought with it some of the wildest endings in NFL history. Only four of the 16 games were decided by more than 8 points, and many of them came down to the very final play of the game. After such a wild weekend, here are the Week 16 NFL power rankings as we head into the final three weeks of the regular season.
Why Do People Hate Kirk Cousins?
Understandably “hate” is a very strong word. Kirk Cousins seems to be a lightning rod of criticism more than virtually any other quarterback in the NFL. After orchestrating the greatest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, we find ourselves at this intersection yet again where critics and other people hate Kirk Cousins.
