Minneapolis, MN

New York Post

Video emerges of fan being thrown down stadium stairs in wild Packers-Bears fight

Tempers were high when the Packers visited the rival Bears on Dec. 4 — but it had nothing to do with the players on the field. A scuffle in the stands at Soldier Field saw one fan get thrown down the stairs in a recently surfaced video. The fan, dressed in a Green Bay sweatshirt and Bears scarf, tussled with another fan dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a Bears hat. The latter put the former in a headlock and violently threw him down the concrete stadium steps, where he also encountered the metal railing. What caused the confrontation is not known, but it ended with the man who tumbled down the stairs racing back up to finish the exchange. Whether there were any injuries sustained or charges pressed is also unknown. The Packers prevailed in the game, beating Chicago, 28-19, for the franchise’s 787th win — surpassing the Bears for the NFL’s all-time win mark.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News

Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Commanders stand in the NFL power rankings after Week 15?

One week ago, the Washington Commanders were riding high. The Commanders actually moved up a spot in the NFC playoff picture on their week off. On Sunday night, the Commanders hosted the New York Giants with a chance to almost ensure their place in the playoffs with a win. Unfortunately for the Commanders, another slow start, combined with multiple missed opportunities, turnovers and questionable officiating doomed them.
SEATTLE, WA
dallasexpress.com

Jerry Jones Says OBJ Signing Unlikely

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan Dallas on Tuesday morning and had quite a bit to say about his team going forward. Among the topics discussed were the possibility of signing Odell Beckham Jr, the play of quarterback Dak Prescott, and the areas Jones thinks need to improve for Dallas to make a real run in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX

