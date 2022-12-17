ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From probiotics to blenders – three products I couldn’t live without in 2023

By Jane Atkinson
 3 days ago
EVERY year there are some amazing – and often strange and ridiculous – products that are sent to me to try out.

There are a few that I continue to buy and wouldn’t be without.

There are three supplements I always take – magnesium, vitamin D and a probiotic

Gadgets that I love, supplements that I trust, health checks that I believe in and sports gear that makes working out that little bit more enjoyable.

So here’s my pick of the three best for 2022 – I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store . . . 

Liquid probiotic shots

GOOD bacteria, probiotics, prebiotics . . . if you care about your health you know exactly what I am going on about.

There are three supplements I always take – magnesium, vitamin D and a probiotic.

These keep your gut in good nick, which is essential for overall health.

I am now a fan of Microbz Revive liquid probiotics, produced by a small family-run business based in Wiltshire.

It makes 11 Bio-Live probiotic drinks containing living cultures fermented with traditional herbs that are aimed at helping certain conditions.

There is one with added ingredients to help with sleep and another for breathing.

I love the fitness one.

And the best bit, it tastes like cider! (microbz.co.uk, £31.49 for a month’s supply).

Flattering singlet

THIS vest top has a fancy name – Lifa Active Solen Singlet – but it is just a very good top by Helly Hansen.

My one now gets washed about three times a week. Not because I don’t own enough gym gear, but because I love it.

The Lifa Active slen Singlet is super lightweight, with special wicking fabric to keep you dry

It contains S.Café technology – a particular process that infuses the fabric with used coffee grounds for chemical-free sun protection.

The top is super lightweight, with special wicking fabric to keep you dry.

It is made from 60 per cent recycled polyester. But the best bit is the fit.

It skims your body without clinging and showing your bulges.

So, if you’re not a dedicated gym bunny, which I am not, it is super flattering.

Plus it doesn’t ride up when you run. (hellyhansen.com, £30).

Protein shake blender

CAN you really fall in love with a blender? Yes!

Especially if each and every week you are trying out protein powders and the like.

Can you really fall in love with a blender? Yes!

I wouldn’t be without my powerful NutriBullet. You can also make nut bullets, blend soups and make smoothies in seconds.

There are loads of blenders on the market and I’ve tried a few but this seems to get things much smoother than its rivals.

It has 50 per cent more power than the original NutriBullet too and the extractor blade spins at 25,000rpm, shredding stems and tough skins.

I use it to blast up a protein powder and take it with me to the gym.

Comes with two sizes of travel cups, with a flip-top lid for drinking.

I wouldn’t be without it. (nutribullet.co.uk, £89.99).

