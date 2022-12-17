ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Salvation Army ensures local children have presents under the tree this year

By Megh Porterfield
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLtLO_0jmLglg200

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Salvation Army Community Center where thousands of toys were donated from multiple different organizations.

Over 1800 children from families in need will have presents under the tree this year.

Bags of hand-picked toys, games and bikes filled the gymnasium, but the families that came to collect were greeted by an assembly line of volunteers ready to spread the holiday cheer.

“When you’re trying to get toys together for 18 hundred kids, plus we got some teenagers that we are doing gift cards for, it’s a process, but when it all smoothly comes together and the lord blesses us with such a beautiful day, it makes it all go smoothy.,” said Major Paul Eagan, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army.

The children in need are set up to get ‘adopted’ by an angel who will buy gifts tailored to their interests..but for those that don’t get ‘adopted’, holiday hope makes sure they still have presents to open.

“One of the things I love about holiday hope is they collect all of these toys and they are able to provide us with just shipments full of stuff where we’ll fall short in the toy shop because not all of our children get adopted. So we depend on that toy shop and those toys that are donated,” Krissy Williams, Women’s Auxillary President said.

And with all the pieces of this huge effort coming together—feelings of gratitude.

“You know there’s been a lot of hard work to prepare for this, folks at holiday hope and others bringing in donations and toys to get ready for all that we’re doing, but it’s absolutely magical,” Major Eagan continued.

Volunteers say that in years past they aimed to give each child at least three gifts, but this year they were able to give five.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Union Mission serves more than 375 holiday meals to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, in the spirit of the holidays, a local organization that helps the homeless and others in need, served over 375 meals to local families and homeless individuals in need. During the free event, Union Mission provided free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. In addition, over 40 volunteers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local man marks milestone of 50 years of blood donation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A milestone of giving was celebrated at the local Red Cross on Tuesday.  David Clark has began giving blood in 1972 and now 50 years later he was honored for his routine donations. In those five decades he has donated up to 30 gallons of blood. “In 1970 my wife had […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Feed the Hungry ready to host up to 10,000 for holiday meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, you and your family can get a free meal ahead of Christmas as a part of the 14th Annual Hope on a Plate. Organziers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. They have hundreds of volunteers ready to serve up to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local military widow receives keys to brand new home

RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — One very deserving mom got the keys to her brand new home today after losing her husband four years ago. Miranda Briggs and her 4-year-old daughter, Essex were welcomed with American Flags, cheering, and love early Wednesday morning. On October 6th, Miranda was surprised with a brand-new home courtesy of Operation […]
RINCON, GA
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual holiday dinner at Savannah's Enmarket Arena

Feed the Hungry's 14th annual Christmas Dinner will be held Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. According to organizers, it's the largest sit-down dinner in the Savannah area. In addition to feeding people a hot meal, Feed the Hungry will give away food to take home, $100 gift cards if you get a vaccine, free toys for kids, and much more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Tips on flying with young children during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Flying with newborns can be stressful for everyone involved—but what if it could be a little less painless? We have some helpful tips for parents with little ones.  If you are traveling by air over the holidays, pediatric experts tell us there are things that would make that flight easier on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Chatham Retired Educators Association

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Chatham Retired Educators Association!. The December Chatham REA meeting was held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Southwest Chatham Library and on Zoom! It was a festive occasion complete with games and prizes. Our members volunteered with the Christmas Feed the Hungry event at...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy