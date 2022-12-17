Salvation Army ensures local children have presents under the tree this year

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Salvation Army Community Center where thousands of toys were donated from multiple different organizations.

Over 1800 children from families in need will have presents under the tree this year.

Bags of hand-picked toys, games and bikes filled the gymnasium, but the families that came to collect were greeted by an assembly line of volunteers ready to spread the holiday cheer.

“When you’re trying to get toys together for 18 hundred kids, plus we got some teenagers that we are doing gift cards for, it’s a process, but when it all smoothly comes together and the lord blesses us with such a beautiful day, it makes it all go smoothy.,” said Major Paul Eagan, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army.

The children in need are set up to get ‘adopted’ by an angel who will buy gifts tailored to their interests..but for those that don’t get ‘adopted’, holiday hope makes sure they still have presents to open.

“One of the things I love about holiday hope is they collect all of these toys and they are able to provide us with just shipments full of stuff where we’ll fall short in the toy shop because not all of our children get adopted. So we depend on that toy shop and those toys that are donated,” Krissy Williams, Women’s Auxillary President said.

And with all the pieces of this huge effort coming together—feelings of gratitude.

“You know there’s been a lot of hard work to prepare for this, folks at holiday hope and others bringing in donations and toys to get ready for all that we’re doing, but it’s absolutely magical,” Major Eagan continued.

Volunteers say that in years past they aimed to give each child at least three gifts, but this year they were able to give five.