Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU
TCU is a solid team that made it 12 weeks without losing a game, but it just feels like they're severely outmatched against Michigan.
Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Miami nips No. 6 Virginia
Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and dealt five assists as No. 22 Miami won its eighth straight and handed No.
UVU goes into Pac-12 territory, emerges with win over Oregon
Trey Woodbury led the way in helping Utah Valley withstand a late comeback to post a 77-72 win over Oregon.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid
Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games....
Planned Parenthood pivots to telehealth consultations to widen access to medication abortion
Planned Parenthood Great Plains offers patients in Kansas seeking a medication abortion the option of a telemedicine consultation with physicians. The post Planned Parenthood pivots to telehealth consultations to widen access to medication abortion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
