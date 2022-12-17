Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
neosportsinsiders.com
The Sweet Science Returns to Cleveland, Ohio VanNewhouse Boxing Presents “A Night to Remember”
Cleveland, OH- Tim VanNewhouse is one the most recognizable names in boxing over the past twenty years. Upon the exit of his ring career, VanNewhouse promoted a boxing show that the boxing community continues to discuss. A white tablecloth venue where fans were dazzled with gladiators dancing to the tune of the sweet science. That was 11 years ago.
neosportsinsiders.com
Guardians Announce Major League Coaching Staff Additions
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following additions to the Major League Coaching Staff:. Named RIGO BELTRÁN Bullpen Coach, JASON ESPOSITO Run Production Coordinator and HASANI TORRES Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Beltrán, 53, has spent the last four years as the Pitching Coach with...
cleveland19.com
Fans donate over 12,000 stuffed animals during Cleveland Monsters ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hockey fans in Northeast Ohio broke a new record during Sunday’s ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at the Cleveland Monsters game. The yearly tradition took place during the Dec. 18 game between the Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, and the Laval Rockets, the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate.
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
Grand Rapids Public Schools mourns death of longtime coach Bathian Mason
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is mourning the death of longtime middle school coach Bathian Mason, who died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mason coached year-round at City High Middle School for more than 10 years, leading the school’s volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams, according to the school district.
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland
If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
'A long time coming': Kalamazoo armory to become more inclusive
New and expanded female restrooms, a lactation room, and men's facilities will make all soldiers feel included. The project is part of a statewide $100 million investment into Michigan's armories.
Winter storm will challenge ODOT and travelers in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As millions of Americans get ready to hit the road and take to the skies to gather with loved ones for the holidays, a winter storm is threatening to make travel difficult. A long line of cars extended out onto the road at the GetGo gas station...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
Police Shot and Killed 229 People in Ohio Since 2015
Black residents are killed at a disproportionately high rate, and cops are rarely charged
The Boiler 65 Has Closed Its Last Remaining Location
The Gordon Square restaurant, which opened in 2017, is now closed
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
Nothing reinforced my love for Cleveland quite like taking a break from it: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the past year, I’ve spent stretches of time living away from Cleveland, and there are a few things I’ve grown to appreciate and believe deserve a lot more hype. “Cleveland, this is for you!” -- in my best possible Lebron impersonation. I love...
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
Police investigate 6 deadly shootings in Cleveland over several days
In just a few short days, the city of Cleveland saw six deadly shootings. More homicide cases on top of an already heavy workload for a police department that is short staffed.
Small town main streets the focus of Lorain County guide
A half dozen Lorain County towns are collaborating to attract visitors and customers to their main street communities.
Grand Rapids family of 6 sick with flu, 'very grateful' for stranger who plowed their driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. But on Grand Rapids' Westside, a kind deed is warming the hearts of one family of six. Heather Gulliver...
Comments / 0