Wreaths Across America honors fallen veterans in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wreaths Across America held a special ceremony at the state Veterans Cemetery in Middletown Saturday.

The ceremony, held on Bow Lane, included “remembrance wreaths” which were laid on the graves of fallen heroes with each name spoken.

Maureen Hayes-Smith’s daughter and sister were buried there.

“It is bittersweet for me to be here,” Hayes-Smith said. “I’m happy to be here, but I’m very sad to be here at the same time.”

Bob Westendorff of the Middletown Vietnam Vets said that it’s an honor to serve the fallen heroes “because they served us.”

“We just think as veterans that we want to take care of the ones who went before us,” Westendorff said.

The cemetery uis the largest state-owned and operated veterans ceremony in the state.

