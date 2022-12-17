ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontanelle, IA

David Jeff Brown Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
David Jeff Brown, 64, of Fontanelle passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston, Iowa.

Graveside Services: Will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dale Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

There will be no visitation for David Jeff Brown.

Memorials: May be directed to the David Jeff Brown Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Survivors: He is survived by his cousins; other relatives and friends.

