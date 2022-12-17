Read full article on original website
GFPS operating normally in cold weather, buses not running Dec. 22
Great Falls Public Schools officials are monitoring weather conditions and schools will remain open as normal on Dec. 21-22. “Our buildings are warm and students will be well cared for by their teachers and staff. Due to the colder temperatures, there may be some bussing delays to and from school,” according to GFPS.
Power outage reported in SW Great Falls
There are reports of a power outage affecting customers in the southwest neighborhoods of Great Falls.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Making it easier to ride Great Falls city buses
With more people riding buses, especially in the colder weather, the Great Falls Transit District is working to make riding these buses a lot easier.
Flights could be delayed due to cold temperatures
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the severe weather wreaking havoc on flight schedules right now. This holiday week is still projected to be the biggest travel week we've seen in about three years. But cold temps in Montana could impact your flights. "Temperatures are approaching the point where the de-icing...
Fort Benton community rallying to support young girl battling MRSA, in need of expert treatment in Seattle // GoFundMe
A young girl from Fort Benton, Ayla, has undergone two surgeries in an effort to cure an aggressive MRSA attack. MRSA is a super bug which is resistant to antibiotics and can cause deadly staph infections. Her grandmother, Michelle Sudan, says Ayla has been at Benefis since Sunday with little to no improvement in Ayla's condition. Doctors are now trying to get Ayla to a specialist in Seattle, but there are no beds available. Ayla's mom, Morgan, is now being forced to choose between work and staying by her daughter's side.
Delta’s Minneapolis flight returning to Great Falls
The Delta Airlines direct flights to Minneapolis are scheduled to return Feb. 17, 2023, according to the Great Falls International Airport. The flights will operate daily, departing Great Falls at 5:45 a.m. and reaching Minneapolis at 9:25 a.m., according to the airport. Minneapolis flight cut from Great Falls airport, officials...
Crash is slowing traffic at busy Great Falls intersection
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls where at least one person has been injured.
City approves alley vacation for new tire shop
City Commissioners voted unanimously during their Dec. 6 meeting to approve an alley vacation for the planned development of a new Discount Tire store. Staff recommended approval of the request with some conditions. The Discount Tire Company, on behalf of the property owners, requested the vacation of a portion of...
City legal, fire discuss options for public safety levy
City officials continued their discussion of the potential public safety levy during their Dec. 20 work session. City public safety officials, as well as county, state and federal officials, spent months last year discussing their needs and challenges during the city’s safety task force meetings. The task force made...
Great Falls Dem, Jasmine Taylor, Reported For Hateful Online Behavior
Cascade County Democratic Central Committee official Jasmine Taylor (representative for precinct 22A) was reported and apparently suspended from Twitter for violating their hateful conduct rule. E-City Beat received an email with the following message and screenshot:. “Have had the misfortune to encounter a hateful and disgusting person on Twitter: Jasmine...
