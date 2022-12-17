Read full article on original website
FBI searches lake in hunt for missing 11-year-old whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks
FBI officials are searching a lake in North Carolina as the hunt continues for an 11-year-old girl whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks – while the child’s mother and stepfather remain behind bars in connection to her disappearance.Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her family finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.On...
New York Post
Quinton Simon disappearance: Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon arrested for murder
A family friend is detailing the dramatic final hours before Georgia mom Leilani Simon was arrested for the murder of her toddler son — including her “last free meal” with her own mother. Simon, 22, was arrested on Monday after police announced they found remains believed to...
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
Georgia Woman Looking for Missing Brother Discovers He Died in Police Custody at Clayton County Jail
A young lady hadn’t heard from her brother since he left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving. After not hearing from him for days and being unable to reach him, she discovered that he had passed away while in police custody, after being arrested for trespassing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
New York Post
82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
An 82-year-old Alabama woman was left in tears after being handcuffed, arrested and thrown in jail for failing to pay a $77.80 trash bill. Martha Menefield told KTLA she initially thought two officers from the Valley Police Department were joking when they arrived at her home Nov. 27 and told her they were there to arrest her for failing to pay a garbage service bill covering the months of June, July and August.
Missing Teen Found Safe 19 Months After Vanishing Says She Fled Abusive Dad: 'I Had to Save Myself'
Kamaria Johnson left her Kentucky home after her father allegedly beat her. She kept a low profile in Memphis until she turned 18, then decided it was safe to contact her mother A Kentucky teenager has been reunited with family after she disappeared more than a year ago. Kamaria Johnson, 18, was reported missing in May 2021. On Friday, the Radcliff Police Department announced that she was recently "found safe." RPD Captain Willie Wells tells PEOPLE that Johnson's mother brought her missing daughter to the department on Friday at about 9:30 p.m. She...
The man accused of killing a teen's family after 'catfishing' her was hired by a Virginia sheriff's office earlier this month. Here's what we know
Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said.
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Washington Examiner
Athena Strand's mother reveals FedEx driver delivered daughter Barbie dolls before killing 7-year-old
The FedEx driver who is accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered a package containing the girl’s Christmas presents just moments before abducting her, according to her mother. During a press conference on Thursday, Strand’s mother revealed the present that was delivered by the delivery driver on the day...
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Suspect in 2017 killing of two Indiana teen girls 'has nothing to hide,' attorneys say
Attorneys for the suspect in the 2017 killing of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, said in a statement Friday that their client "has nothing to hide. "
Teenager's Body Was In Hotel Room For A Week Before Authorities Alerted
The body of 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston did not appear to have suffered any external injuries, according to police.
International Business Times
Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her
A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
WSFA
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - Herb Baumeister is accused of luring young men to his home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdering them. Some of their remains have been found in the backyard, and authorities are still combing through the area for more. “I don’t think we really know....
FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old Athena Strand's death delivered her Christmas present before abducting her, mother says
Athena Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, called for stricter screening policies for delivery drivers at a news conference Thursday. On an easel beside her was the package she said the FedEx driver had delivered: a box of "You can be anything" Barbie dolls.
How safe are delivery drivers? Brutal murder of Texas girl isn’t the first case to land FedEx in hot water
Texas girl Athena Strand was murdered allegedly at the hands of a FedEx driver. Fox News Digital examined other crimes allegedly carried out by drivers and how a company hires them.
Coroner seeks DNA from relatives of missing men to ID remains linked to suspected serial killer: "These people are someone's son"
An Indiana coroner's office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
Man arrested after threatening passenger mid flight
A man is facing federal charges after he demanded another passenger pause her in-flight movie before putting a razor blade to her throat, officials say. According to the complaint, the woman's husband ran for help and she was able to break away. Christina Ruffini has the details.
