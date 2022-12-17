ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

FBI searches lake in hunt for missing 11-year-old whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks

FBI officials are searching a lake in North Carolina as the hunt continues for an 11-year-old girl whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks – while the child’s mother and stepfather remain behind bars in connection to her disappearance.Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her family finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.On...
CORNELIUS, NC
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps

A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill

An 82-year-old Alabama woman was left in tears after being handcuffed, arrested and thrown in jail for failing to pay a $77.80 trash bill. Martha Menefield told KTLA she initially thought two officers from the Valley Police Department were joking when they arrived at her home Nov. 27 and told her they were there to arrest her for failing to pay a garbage service bill covering the months of June, July and August.
VALLEY, AL
People

Missing Teen Found Safe 19 Months After Vanishing Says She Fled Abusive Dad: 'I Had to Save Myself'

Kamaria Johnson left her Kentucky home after her father allegedly beat her. She kept a low profile in Memphis until she turned 18, then decided it was safe to contact her mother A Kentucky teenager has been reunited with family after she disappeared more than a year ago. Kamaria Johnson, 18, was reported missing in May 2021. On Friday, the Radcliff Police Department announced that she was recently "found safe." RPD Captain Willie Wells tells PEOPLE that Johnson's mother brought her missing daughter to the department on Friday at about 9:30 p.m. She...
RADCLIFF, KY
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
International Business Times

Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her

A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WSFA

Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - Herb Baumeister is accused of luring young men to his home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdering them. Some of their remains have been found in the backyard, and authorities are still combing through the area for more. “I don’t think we really know....
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
CBS News

Man arrested after threatening passenger mid flight

A man is facing federal charges after he demanded another passenger pause her in-flight movie before putting a razor blade to her throat, officials say. According to the complaint, the woman's husband ran for help and she was able to break away. Christina Ruffini has the details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy