Minneapolis, MN

The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit

Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Eagles Pro Bowl snubs: Javon Hargrave, 2 others who could have made the roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL this season. Their 13-1 record is easily the best in the league, and unsurprisingly, they ended up leading the league with eight players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. Being selected to the Pro Bowl isn’t viewed in the greatest light nowadays given all the replacement players that end up getting selected, but being picked for the initial roster is quite an achievement.
New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Vikings

The New York Giants Week 16 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings gives the G-Men a chance to solidify its playoff spot for 2022. Currently in sixth in the NFC, a win on Saturday would lock the Giants in if the Seattle Seahawks or Detroit Lions lose another game. With that in mind, ahead of Giants-Vikings, let’s make some bold Giants predictions.
Gators land ex-Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz

The Florida Gators earned a commitment from ex-Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz from the NCAA football transfer portal, according to a Thursday report from the Associated Press. Graham Mertz, a three-year starter for the Wisconsin football program who placed sixth in all time Badger passing yards with just over 5,400,...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams

While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on NFL comeback after cryptic tweet

Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content. When asked by Kay Adams...
Deion Sanders told player to recruit ‘future teammates’ on Twitter

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders told 2023 commitment quarterback Ryan Staub to “Get on Twitter and start recruiting your future teammates,” according to a Thursday report from the Athletic’s college football staff. “Really, we were just kind of getting to know each other,” Staub said. “It basically got to the point where Coach Prime […] The post Deion Sanders told player to recruit ‘future teammates’ on Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA

Just days after losing 5-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore to UCLA following a recruiting coup, the Oregon Ducks have landed a quarterback of their own after Austin Novosad committed to the school on Wednesday morning. The nation’s No. 9 ranked quarterback posted an image on Twitter early Wednesday confirming his change in commitment from Baylor […] The post Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
