The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
It’s officially Commanders’ Chase Young time in Week 16 vs. 49ers
Chase Young is back. Over a year removed from a torn ACL and ruptured patella injury, Young is set to make his season debut for the Washington Commanders in a Week 16 Christmas Eve NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that Chase Young “will play” vs. the 49ers, according to John Keim of ESPN.
Lamar Jackson’s return on hold, Tyler Huntley to lead Baltimore in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not make his return from a PCL injury as Tyler Huntley takes the start against the Atlanta Falcons this Saturday, according to a Thursday tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Tyler Huntley earned a 1-1 split in two starts for the Ravens, competing...
Eagles Pro Bowl snubs: Javon Hargrave, 2 others who could have made the roster
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL this season. Their 13-1 record is easily the best in the league, and unsurprisingly, they ended up leading the league with eight players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. Being selected to the Pro Bowl isn’t viewed in the greatest light nowadays given all the replacement players that end up getting selected, but being picked for the initial roster is quite an achievement.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Vikings
The New York Giants Week 16 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings gives the G-Men a chance to solidify its playoff spot for 2022. Currently in sixth in the NFC, a win on Saturday would lock the Giants in if the Seattle Seahawks or Detroit Lions lose another game. With that in mind, ahead of Giants-Vikings, let’s make some bold Giants predictions.
Gators land ex-Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz
The Florida Gators earned a commitment from ex-Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz from the NCAA football transfer portal, according to a Thursday report from the Associated Press. Graham Mertz, a three-year starter for the Wisconsin football program who placed sixth in all time Badger passing yards with just over 5,400,...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Seahawks
With the weekend getting closer and closer, it’s time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 bold predictions. They will return home to Arrowhead Stadium in order to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday for a Christmas Eve spectacle. The Chiefs are currently 11-3 and second in...
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Bears
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so each game can have serious implications in the playoff battle. With the Buffalo Bills set to travel and face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, it means it is time for some Bills Week 16 bold predictions. Buffalo...
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on NFL comeback after cryptic tweet
Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content. When asked by Kay Adams...
Deion Sanders told player to recruit ‘future teammates’ on Twitter
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders told 2023 commitment quarterback Ryan Staub to “Get on Twitter and start recruiting your future teammates,” according to a Thursday report from the Athletic’s college football staff. “Really, we were just kind of getting to know each other,” Staub said. “It basically got to the point where Coach Prime […] The post Deion Sanders told player to recruit ‘future teammates’ on Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA
Just days after losing 5-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore to UCLA following a recruiting coup, the Oregon Ducks have landed a quarterback of their own after Austin Novosad committed to the school on Wednesday morning. The nation’s No. 9 ranked quarterback posted an image on Twitter early Wednesday confirming his change in commitment from Baylor […] The post Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew get major status update for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge Week 16 matchup awaiting them. They will face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. As Jalen Hurts tries to play despite a shoulder injury, it’s looking like the MVP candidate will not take to the field to help his squad secure its 14th win of the season.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
