numberfire.com

Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Christmas Day Slate

We have some NFL action on Christmas Day, and it gives us a fun and different way to play NFL DFS on FanDuel via a smaller slate. The Sunday begins at 1 p.m. EST with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins (-3.5) in Miami. The Los Angeles Rams host the Denver Broncos (-2.5) at 4:30 p.m. EST, and the slate wraps up with an NFC clash in the desert between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) and Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. EST.
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Week 16 (Saturday)

Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) fully practices on Wednesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. After a three game absence, Cooks was able to follow his limited session on Tuesday with a full practice on Wednesday. In a potential opportunity against a Tennessee Titans' unit ranked 32nd (34.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Cooks to score 9.2 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again for Utah on Thursday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Olynyk continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Olynyk...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

