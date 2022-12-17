Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war's front. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. That's according to three AP sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They say Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia’s invasion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO