AP News Summary at 11:03 p.m. EST
Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war's front. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. That's according to three AP sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They say Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia’s invasion.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
RIO DELL, Calif., Dec 20 (Reuters) - A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the extreme northern coast of California before dawn on Tuesday, crumpling homes and roads, rupturing utility lines and leaving thousands of residents without running water and electricity.
Tens of thousands wait at border for asylum limits to end
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. remained in place beyond their anticipated end. The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday not to lift...
AP PHOTOS: Dervishes on mystic Rumi's path whirl for God
KONYA, Turkey (AP) — To prepare for the ritual ahead, Omer Kilic and his 14-year-old son dress in white robes, drape black cloaks over them and don cone-shaped hats called “sikke.” The tennure robes symbolize funeral shrouds, the cloaks a tomb and the hats a tombstone — outfits that are part of a centuries-old tradition performed by the whirling dervishes of Turkey. The dervishes, a Sufi order of Islam that...
