WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissings balance on both sides of the court leads to their unbeaten start
WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's still early in the season, but the Wyomissing girls basketball team has been on a roll. The Spartans are the one undefeated team in Berks County. This is a group that is playing a complete brand of basketball right now, leading the league in average points scored and allowing the fewest points per game.
WFMZ-TV Online
Notre Dame girls pull away from Pen Argyl in fourth quarter
EASTON, Pa. - In a Colonial League girls basketball battle between a pair of 4-1 teams, Notre Dame emerged with a 49-37 win on Monday over Pen Argyl. Carly Campbell scored 16 points and Emma Altmire added 15 as the Crusaders won their third straight. Ellianna Wallbillich led all scorers with 17 points for Pen Argyl.
WFMZ-TV Online
Savannah Witt leads the way for Palisades girls wrestling
KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Putting Palisades girls wrestling on the mat, Savannah Witt continues to grow and dominate in the sport. The Sophomore is already a PIAA gold medalist. Girls wrestling is still 13 programs short of becoming officially sanctioned by the PIAA. With the rapid growth of the sport, that could be as soon as next season.
Becahi, Notre Dame wrestlers take firsts at Beast of the East
Two Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers and one from Notre Dame won championships at the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday. Becahi sophomores Nathan Desmond (113 pounds) and Kollin Rath (138) and Crusaders sophomore Vince Bouzakis (150) finished atop...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Baasil Saunders of Imhotep Charter wins City of Palms Classic slam dunk contest
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Baasil Saunders of No. 4 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) won the City of Palms Classic slam dunk contest after earning combined scores of 97 out of 100 for his first two dunks and a combined score of 93.5 out of 100 in the championship round to edge out John Gamble of Charlotte (Punta Gorda, Fla.), who received a score of 93.0 in his final round.
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons
Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again)Photo byGetty Images. PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.
lebtown.com
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD staff put their holiday-decorating skills to the test in friendly competition
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A friendly competition was held Tuesday that allowed students to judge the creative skills of staff in the Bethlehem Area School District. Barbara Clymer, Communications Coordinator for the district, says there are "lights and decorations everywhere." The purpose of decorating the halls is for a friendly competition.
WFMZ-TV Online
Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property
EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County. Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased...
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
From NJ, To Philadelphia’s 1st Rock & Roll Star: Charlie Gracie RIP
This article is in memory of the late, great Charlie Gracie, who passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2022 at the age of 86 years old. I met Charlie a number of years ago at a Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia special event. You just knew that you were in the presence of a real star.
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown
Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
morethanthecurve.com
Diner type restaurant set to open in Bridgeport
The Mahoney family, the owners of the Gateway Cafe in King of Prussia, has announced it is opening a restaurant in Bridgeport that will be named 4th Street Cafe. The diner-type restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast will be offered all day. The restaurant is expected to open in January.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
Discover the best hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania including Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Courtyard Bethlehem Lehigh Valley/I-78, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Glasbern - A Historic Hotel of America, Hyatt Place Bethlehem, Red Roof Inn Allentown Airport, SpringHill Suites Allentown Bethlehem / Center Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown West, The Sayre Mansion Inn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
Filming for Berwyn Native’s New HBO Series Starring Kate Winslet Commences Across Delaware, Chester County
Local fans of Kate Winslet are in for a treat, as the actress’s new HBO series, Mare of Easttown, will be filming in the Philadelphia suburbs, at spots across Delaware and neighboring Chester County, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The filming has already started and it will...
