Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissings balance on both sides of the court leads to their unbeaten start

WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's still early in the season, but the Wyomissing girls basketball team has been on a roll. The Spartans are the one undefeated team in Berks County. This is a group that is playing a complete brand of basketball right now, leading the league in average points scored and allowing the fewest points per game.
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Notre Dame girls pull away from Pen Argyl in fourth quarter

EASTON, Pa. - In a Colonial League girls basketball battle between a pair of 4-1 teams, Notre Dame emerged with a 49-37 win on Monday over Pen Argyl. Carly Campbell scored 16 points and Emma Altmire added 15 as the Crusaders won their third straight. Ellianna Wallbillich led all scorers with 17 points for Pen Argyl.
PEN ARGYL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Savannah Witt leads the way for Palisades girls wrestling

KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Putting Palisades girls wrestling on the mat, Savannah Witt continues to grow and dominate in the sport. The Sophomore is already a PIAA gold medalist. Girls wrestling is still 13 programs short of becoming officially sanctioned by the PIAA. With the rapid growth of the sport, that could be as soon as next season.
KINTNERSVILLE, PA
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Baasil Saunders of Imhotep Charter wins City of Palms Classic slam dunk contest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Baasil Saunders of No. 4 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) won the City of Palms Classic slam dunk contest after earning combined scores of 97 out of 100 for his first two dunks and a combined score of 93.5 out of 100 in the championship round to edge out John Gamble of Charlotte (Punta Gorda, Fla.), who received a score of 93.0 in his final round.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property

EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County. Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased...
EASTON, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown

Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
ALLENTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Diner type restaurant set to open in Bridgeport

The Mahoney family, the owners of the Gateway Cafe in King of Prussia, has announced it is opening a restaurant in Bridgeport that will be named 4th Street Cafe. The diner-type restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast will be offered all day. The restaurant is expected to open in January.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Discover the best hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania including Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Courtyard Bethlehem Lehigh Valley/I-78, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Glasbern - A Historic Hotel of America, Hyatt Place Bethlehem, Red Roof Inn Allentown Airport, SpringHill Suites Allentown Bethlehem / Center Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown West, The Sayre Mansion Inn.
BETHLEHEM, PA

