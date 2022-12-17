July 17 goes down as the day Bedford cried — the day the telegrams arrived telling Bedford families what happened to their men on D-Day. December, 1947, is the month Bedford cried again as the bodies of four of the Bedford Boys, whose families chose to have their remains repatriated came home. Dickie Abbott’s body came home on Dec.7, Pearl Harbor Day, the anniversary of the attack that propelled America into the deadliest war in history. John Wilkes’ body returned on Dec. 6. J. D. Cifton’s body came home on Dec. 18. “Little Jack” Reynolds’ body came home on Dec.30. In each case, there was a large gathering of family members on the platform at the railroad station to receive them.

