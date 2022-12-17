Read full article on original website
In-state TE Zeke Wimbush commits to Virginia Tech
The offer Ezekiel Wimbush waited a while for came through Saturday when Virginia Tech's coaching staff got in touch and extended one during a lengthy conversation. The Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge tight end/h-back prospect decommitted from Charlotte on Sunday, and he let the Hokies coaching staff know he was joining their class as well. He announced his decision moments ago.
Martinsville Speedway Looks Like a Winter Wonderland After a Snowstorm
There's something really magical about a quality snowfall, especially when it's unexpected. Back in 2018, NASCAR uploaded a video to the official YouTube channel, showing the time that Martinsville Speedway got some snowy winter weather in late March. Boy, does the Virginia track look like a totally different place than what we're typical used to seeing during the NASCAR season!
ODU report takes deep dive into NRV
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University are showing the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward. The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in...
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Bedford cried again
July 17 goes down as the day Bedford cried — the day the telegrams arrived telling Bedford families what happened to their men on D-Day. December, 1947, is the month Bedford cried again as the bodies of four of the Bedford Boys, whose families chose to have their remains repatriated came home. Dickie Abbott’s body came home on Dec.7, Pearl Harbor Day, the anniversary of the attack that propelled America into the deadliest war in history. John Wilkes’ body returned on Dec. 6. J. D. Cifton’s body came home on Dec. 18. “Little Jack” Reynolds’ body came home on Dec.30. In each case, there was a large gathering of family members on the platform at the railroad station to receive them.
Highlander Hotel Radford to Open April 2023 in Radford, Virginia
The Highlander Hotel Radford is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, 2023. Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area’s Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
Lousy Christmas gift from Mother Nature
Mother Nature is having a bad hair day (or more), starting tonight with a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg and threatening rough times for last-minute Christmas shoppers. The NWS report:. Issued By. Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Portions...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
Welcome to winter: Tracking light wintry weather, Arctic chill ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – We continue to track a pair of storm systems the second half of this week. Download our app to keep up to date on the multiple moving parts to this weather pattern. Below, we break down the timing, the totals and how this will impact a)...
Vehicle crash on Route 60 in Alleghany County cleared
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. If you’re headed toward Alleghany County on Route 60, you might want to find another route. VDOT says a vehicle crash in the area of Boys Home Road has closed all east and west lanes.
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Pittsylvania County Schools Changing Grading Scale
Pittsylvania County Schools will be changing their grading system next year. According to WDBJ 7, the schools will be going from a seven point grading system to a 10 point grading system. For example the lowest A on the scale will be a 90, where as it’s previously been a...
Huddleston family loses home
A Huddleston family lost their home to a fire 12 days before Christmas. While battling the fire, firefighters found an animal and rescued it. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and others were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for report of a structure fire.
Community mourning loss of longtime local figure
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
