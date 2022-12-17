ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage rates fall for fifth straight week

By Garrett Behanna
 3 days ago

Mortgage rates fall for fifth straight week 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some encouraging news for home buyers: mortgage interest rates have dropped for the fifth straight week.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is now 6.31%.

That's down 0.2% from a week ago, but it's still more than double what mortgage rates were a year ago when they stood at 3.1%.

The Federal Reserve's unprecedented series of rate hikes has been targeted to tame soaring inflation.

Mortgage rates have been falling over the last few days, following data that inflation may have finally reached its peak.

Comments / 16

CoconutJoe
3d ago

What’s happening with interest rates on credit cards? People have been forced to use credit cards because their cash is so low and they’re going to end up paying a whole lot more with rates so high. When are they going to lower those?

Reply(1)
5
happy boy
2d ago

get use to it people we are back in the 70s we where in the 2019s before they killed trump enjoy all the fruits of the democratic Regime

Reply(1)
4
