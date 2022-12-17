Read full article on original website
Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 68 Christmases, Open Door Mission has found a way. “There’s always room at the table for one more.”. Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory is already preparing for the coming weather extremes. The shelter at capacity, but they’ve rolled out mats to handle when the expected overflow population comes in from the storm.
Omaha Everyday: Boys Town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to a former Boys Town Graduate, Jeff Sweezy, and a recent Boys Town Graduate, Tyler Weeda-Carlson! The holidays at Boys Town provide an opportunity to do many things for the kids on campus. Find out more in todays interview or at the Boys Town website.
"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus
Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas.
City working to relocate hundreds after Omaha apartment condemned
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas.
Black Men United food pantry helps hundreds of Omaha families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families lined up near 30th and Ames Monday morning to get some help for the holidays. The line for Black Men United’s food pantry stretched down 30th Street for several blocks. For DeJuan Whitlow and Alec Conrad, this pantry is a lifeline.
Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field.
Omaha family moves into hotel after Legacy Crossing Apartments condemned
Days before Christmas, Jerrisha Rice, their girlfriend Haven and their 18-month-old son and dog are now packed into a small hotel room after Legacy Crossing Apartments were condemned.
Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas
A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop
Ronnie Green announced his retirement as chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. (Video courtesy of UNL) Bitter cold today before the string of 6 First Alert Weather Days. Legacy Crossing residents left stranded with more questions than answers.
Legacy Crossing resident doing what she can to find a home
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field.
Missouri River drops to unusual low
NEBRASKA CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hydrologic gauge at Nebraska City showed a low of 3 feet for the Missouri River Wednesday. The measurement was the 20 feet lower than its peak in 2019 and the lowest in three decades, according to statistics posted online. National Weather Service records show six measurements below three feet and 11 below 2 feet since 1960. The river dropped to 2.8 feet in 1976 ad 1.4 feet in 1989.
Mount Crescent opens for 2022-2023 season, now with new renovations
HONEY CREEK, Iowa. (WOWT) - The cold didn’t stop people from coming to the opening of Mount Crescent on Wednesday. It is one of Pottawattamie County’s top attractions. Folks like Ella Hanson said they’ve been waiting for this for a while. “We came a couple of years...
Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field.
Keeping pets safe in the cold
The extreme cold is affecting how the city works to keep roads safe. It's also affecting Omaha Metro bus lines. Those going out and about in the dangerous cold are advised to layer up and take it slow.
Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions
Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights.
Omaha coping with snow, cold - 11AM
The extreme cold is affecting how the city works to keep roads safe. It's also affecting Omaha Metro bus lines. Those going out and about in the dangerous cold are advised to layer up and take it slow.
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
Omaha Salvation Army to open warming centers amid cold weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three warming centers are opening as cold weather sets in. The Salvation Army of Omaha says three warming centers will open starting Tuesday this week. “When the weather turns dangerously cold, The Salvation Army opens warming centers to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” The Salvation Army said. “Extreme cold weather can be especially dangerous for the elderly, the very young, and those with specific medical conditions.”
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
