Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.

WARREN, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO