Girls basketball: Roselle Catholic upends No. 19 Westfield
Sidney Smith scored 10 points in the third quarter to spark a 16-11 advantage as Roselle Catholic stopped Westfield, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-42 in Westfield. Smith finished with four rebounds and two steals while Jasmin McKay, who had six points in the...
Glen Rock over Hawthorne - Boys Basketball recap
Mason Mangione was on fire from deep with four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Glen Rock in its 45-37 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Glen Rock outscored Hawthorne 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points after three quarters. Ryan McFarlane had 13 points for Hawthorne.
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Tottenville (NY)
Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Middlesex over Iselin Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Sophomore Jessica Devine drained four 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 27 points to lift Middlesex to a 67-47 victory over Iselin Kennedy in Middlesex. Devine also handed out eight assists and had five steals for Middlesex, which built a nine-point lead at halftime and extended it to double digits after the break.
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
Stone shines in St. Mary (Ruth.) win over Hasbrouck Heights - Boys basketball recap
Damir Stone had 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals as St. Mary (Ruth.) defeated Hasbrouck Heights, 84-53, in Rutherford. Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 24 points and made four 3-pointers for St. Mary (Ruth.), which broke the game open with a 22-7 third quarter and improves to 3-0. L.J. Falconi had 11 points in the win.
No. 12 Montclair Immaculate over Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Tavian Pullock made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds as Montclair Immaculate, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 75-67, in Montclair. Montclair Immaculate (3-0) raced out to a 25-12 first quester lead and connected on 14 3-pointers in the...
Dumont over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Bartelucci and Amanda Iavarone notched 10 points apiece as Dumont won, 39-25, over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Dumont (1-2) opened with a 13-6 run, led 17-11 at halftime, and then sealed the win with an 11-6 run in the final period. Brianna Arendacs led everyone with 18 points for...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap
Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap
Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Megan Sias scored 14 points to lead Toms River North to a victory on the road over Brick Memorial, 40-27. Arliana Torres added 13 points while Julia Grodzicki chipped in six for Toms River North (1-1), which led by five after one before expanding the lead with an 8-2 second quarter.
Boys Basketball: Bayonne defeats North Bergen in back and forth battle
Bayonne was able to withstand a third quarter rally from North Bergen and picked up a 57-49 win, in North Bergen. After a tightly contested first quarter Bayonne (3-1) went on a 17-8 second quarter run and managed to take a ten-point, 24-14 lead into halftime. North Bergen (3-1) though...
