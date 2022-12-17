ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 27

Alcester-Hudson 49, West Sioux, Iowa 46

Avon 53, Corsica/Stickney 39

Baltic 29, Estelline/Hendricks 23

Bon Homme 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 30

Chester 59, Dell Rapids 54

DeSmet 47, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Garretson 60, Arlington 55

LeMars, Iowa 74, Dakota Valley 51

Madison 53, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Deuel 40

Redfield 49, Aberdeen Christian 18

St. Thomas More 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 34

Vermillion 62, Worthington, Minn. 37

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Championship=

Tiospa Zina Tribal 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 45

Consolation Championship=

Santee, Neb. 69, Wakpala 43

Seventh Place=

Crazy Horse 50, Takini 36

Third Place=

Tiospaye Topa 28, Oelrichs 26

Makosica Bracket=

Championship=

Todd County 62, Crow Creek 58

Consolation Championship=

Lower Brule 62, McLaughlin 38

Seventh Place=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41, Marty Indian 38

Third Place=

Pine Ridge 60, St. Francis Indian 47

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Championship=

Red Cloud 45, Lakota Tech 38

Consolation Championship=

Custer, Mont. 54, Dupree 48

Seventh Place=

Wall 77, Little Wound 44

Third Place=

Rapid City Christian 70, White River 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aberdeen Central vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.

Brookings vs. Fairmont, Minn., ccd.

Groton Area vs. Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op, N.D., ccd.

Hill City vs. Kadoka Area, ppd.

Huron vs. Rapid City Stevens, ppd.

Lead-Deadwood vs. Newcastle, Wyo., ppd.

Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd.

Mitchell vs. Rapid City Central, ppd.

Philip vs. Bison, ppd.

Stuart, Neb. vs. Burke, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tuesday’s Scores

Bellarmine Prep 57, Anchorage Christian, Alaska 54. Cascade (Everett) vs. Monroe, ccd. Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane, ppd. Concrete vs. Mount Vernon Christian, ccd. Darrington vs. Orcas Island, ccd. Eastlake vs. Moses Lake, ccd. Juanita vs. Bothell, ccd. Seattle Academy vs. Ballard, ccd. Vashon Island vs. Bush, ccd. ___. Some...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Traore scores 21 as BYU defeats Lindenwood 90-61

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore’s 21 points helped BYU defeat Lindenwood 90-61 on Tuesday. Traore added six rebounds for the Cougars (9-5). Noah Waterman added 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Rudi Williams was 5 of 6 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points. Chris Childs finished with 17 points and two steals for the Lions (5-7). Cam Burrell added 16 points and two steals for Lindenwood. Kevin Caldwell Jr. also put up 11 points and four assists. BYU entered halftime up 39-25. Waterman paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. BYU outscored Lindenwood in the second half by 15 points, with Traore scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

Grand Canyon secures 68-66 victory over Idaho State

PHOENIX (AP) — Ray Harrison’s 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Idaho State 68-66 on Tuesday. Harrison had six assists for the Antelopes (9-4). Gabe McGlothan added 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Brayden Parker led the Bengals (3-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Miguel Tomley added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Idaho State. In addition, Jay Nagle finished with 11 points and six rebounds. ___
POCATELLO, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy