Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Stone shines in St. Mary (Ruth.) win over Hasbrouck Heights - Boys basketball recap
Damir Stone had 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals as St. Mary (Ruth.) defeated Hasbrouck Heights, 84-53, in Rutherford. Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 24 points and made four 3-pointers for St. Mary (Ruth.), which broke the game open with a 22-7 third quarter and improves to 3-0. L.J. Falconi had 11 points in the win.
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap
Shana Desir posted 11 points and six rebounds to lead Columbia to a 35-22 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Columbia (2-2) outscored MSD 13-1 in the third quarter. Bella Galatt added on eight points, six rebounds and two steals to the win. Mia Baron led MSD (0-4) with...
No. 13 Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap
Isabella Pedone made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals as Saddle River Day, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Emerson Boro, 55-20, in Saddle River. Ten different players scored at least one point for Saddle River Day (2-1), which raced out to...
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap
Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls basketball: Roselle Catholic upends No. 19 Westfield
Sidney Smith scored 10 points in the third quarter to spark a 16-11 advantage as Roselle Catholic stopped Westfield, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-42 in Westfield. Smith finished with four rebounds and two steals while Jasmin McKay, who had six points in the...
Dumont over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Bartelucci and Amanda Iavarone notched 10 points apiece as Dumont won, 39-25, over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Dumont (1-2) opened with a 13-6 run, led 17-11 at halftime, and then sealed the win with an 11-6 run in the final period. Brianna Arendacs led everyone with 18 points for...
Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap
Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep over Notre Dame (CT) - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Lyght had 14 points and seven assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Notre Dame (CT), 76-58, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for a Seton Hall Prep (3-0) team, which hit 11 on the day and used a 22-9 second quarter to break the game open. Ethan Maynard added 13 points with five rebounds and four assists, Darrius Phillips had eight points with 10 rebounds and four assists, and Jayden Harrington scored nine points.
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
No. 4 Montclair Immaculate over No. 16 University - Girls basketball recap
Montclair Immaculate, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, used a strong second half to break open a tight game and defeat No. 16 University 58-34 in Newark. The visitors led by just two at the break but took command by outscoring University 26-11 in the third quarter. Montclair Immaculate then closed the game on an 8-1 run in the final period to improve to 4-0.
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Megan Sias scored 14 points to lead Toms River North to a victory on the road over Brick Memorial, 40-27. Arliana Torres added 13 points while Julia Grodzicki chipped in six for Toms River North (1-1), which led by five after one before expanding the lead with an 8-2 second quarter.
Glen Rock over Hawthorne - Boys Basketball recap
Mason Mangione was on fire from deep with four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Glen Rock in its 45-37 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Glen Rock outscored Hawthorne 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points after three quarters. Ryan McFarlane had 13 points for Hawthorne.
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Tottenville (NY)
Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.
Boys Basketball: Myers sends Columbia to win over University (PHOTOS)
Jayden Myers netted a game-high 25 points to give Columbia an 85-47 win over University in Maplewood. Jalen James and Shelton Colwell joined him in double figures with 12 points and 10 points, respectively, while Jalen Robinson tallied six points, four rebounds, 12 assists, and eight steals. Ten players in...
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0