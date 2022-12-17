Read full article on original website
Related
Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Miami nips No. 6 Virginia
Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and dealt five assists as No. 22 Miami won its eighth straight and handed No.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
Porterville Recorder
Denver 105, Memphis 91
MEMPHIS (91) Brooks 5-14 1-1 11, Jackson Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0, Morant 12-26 8-10 35, Clarke 4-7 2-3 10, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 3-8 1-4 8, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 36-81 14-21 91.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48
Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (J.Black 5-20, Haney 2-4, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuath). Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, McDonald 2, Sharp 2, Hampton, J.Black, Prim). Steals: 7 (Haney 2, Sharp 2, J.Black, Kuath, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU
TCU is a solid team that made it 12 weeks without losing a game, but it just feels like they're severely outmatched against Michigan.
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74
Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
Porterville Recorder
Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46
ALCORN ST. (3-9) Kendall 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 2-7 1-2 5, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Montgomery 5-13 1-2 11, Brewton 3-13 1-2 8, Marshall 2-8 3-6 7, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 6-12 46.
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 86, TEMPLE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Davis 3-5, Fofana 2-2, Nugent 2-4, Phillip 2-5, Voyles 1-2, Styles 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pollard, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Phillip 3, Pollard 3, Fofana 2, Hupstead 2, Nugent 2, Styles, Thompson,...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72
Percentages: FG .472, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Ervin 3-8, Halloran 2-4, Mackinnon 2-4, Sherry 1-1, Noord 1-2, Pratt 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Mackinnon 4, Noord 4, Michael 3, Bowen 2, Halloran 2, Pratt 2, Sherry). Steals: 9 (Halloran 3, Noord 3, Mackinnon, Michael,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 126, Detroit 111
UTAH (126) Markkanen 13-20 3-4 38, Vanderbilt 7-13 2-3 18, Kessler 5-7 0-2 10, Clarkson 7-15 4-6 21, Conley 3-7 0-1 7, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 2-7 3-3 8, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaji 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Horton-Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 12-19 126.
Palisade dropped two to Coal Ridge
Palisade Boys and Girls basketball teams came up short on Tuesday night against Coal Ridge. Both battled hard in close games but just came up short. Girls lost, 55-49, and the boys fell 50-41 to Coal Ridge.
Porterville Recorder
UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57
Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 74, LAMAR 65
Percentages: FG .491, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Avdalovic 5-8, Boone 2-3, Blake 2-7, Beard 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Martindale 0-1, Odum 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Blake, Denson, Odum, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Boone 4, Beard 3, Denson 2, Ivy-Curry 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63
Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
Porterville Recorder
Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67
LIPSCOMB (8-5) Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75. LOUISVILLE (2-10) Curry 5-8...
Comments / 0