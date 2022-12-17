ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
SPOKANE, WA
AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
GREELEY, CO
Denver 105, Memphis 91

MEMPHIS (91) Brooks 5-14 1-1 11, Jackson Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0, Morant 12-26 8-10 35, Clarke 4-7 2-3 10, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 3-8 1-4 8, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 36-81 14-21 91.
DENVER, CO
NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (J.Black 5-20, Haney 2-4, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuath). Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, McDonald 2, Sharp 2, Hampton, J.Black, Prim). Steals: 7 (Haney 2, Sharp 2, J.Black, Kuath, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
WASHINGTON STATE
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74

Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
DURHAM, NC
Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46

ALCORN ST. (3-9) Kendall 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 2-7 1-2 5, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Montgomery 5-13 1-2 11, Brewton 3-13 1-2 8, Marshall 2-8 3-6 7, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 6-12 46.
DAYTON, OH
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 86, TEMPLE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Davis 3-5, Fofana 2-2, Nugent 2-4, Phillip 2-5, Voyles 1-2, Styles 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pollard, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Phillip 3, Pollard 3, Fofana 2, Hupstead 2, Nugent 2, Styles, Thompson,...
MARYLAND STATE
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
NORMAN, OK
NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72

Percentages: FG .472, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Ervin 3-8, Halloran 2-4, Mackinnon 2-4, Sherry 1-1, Noord 1-2, Pratt 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Mackinnon 4, Noord 4, Michael 3, Bowen 2, Halloran 2, Pratt 2, Sherry). Steals: 9 (Halloran 3, Noord 3, Mackinnon, Michael,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Utah 126, Detroit 111

UTAH (126) Markkanen 13-20 3-4 38, Vanderbilt 7-13 2-3 18, Kessler 5-7 0-2 10, Clarkson 7-15 4-6 21, Conley 3-7 0-1 7, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 2-7 3-3 8, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaji 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Horton-Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 12-19 126.
DETROIT, MI
Palisade dropped two to Coal Ridge

Palisade Boys and Girls basketball teams came up short on Tuesday night against Coal Ridge. Both battled hard in close games but just came up short. Girls lost, 55-49, and the boys fell 50-41 to Coal Ridge.
PALISADE, CO
UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57

Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
AMHERST, MA
PACIFIC 74, LAMAR 65

Percentages: FG .491, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Avdalovic 5-8, Boone 2-3, Blake 2-7, Beard 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Martindale 0-1, Odum 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Blake, Denson, Odum, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Boone 4, Beard 3, Denson 2, Ivy-Curry 2,...
NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63

Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67

LIPSCOMB (8-5) Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75. LOUISVILLE (2-10) Curry 5-8...
LOUISVILLE, KY

