Las Vegas, NV

Comments

Hunny702
4d ago

Pedestrians have the right of way..In a marked cross walk especially. Our cars are weapons compared to them. People need to slow down..Where ever people are going, leave earlier vs 2 mins b4 your due. Stop racing thru like you have the right away.

Reply(2)
2
 

LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

