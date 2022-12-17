It came down to the last bout – and the final two minutes. Only 25 seconds into that 285-pound third period, junior Timmy Connolly stuck Newton senior Danny Barry on his back, pinned him, then pointed at the scoreboard to the Braves’ student section. Jefferson had secured a 36-35 win in Newton in about as entertaining and heart-pumping a December dual as you’ll see.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO