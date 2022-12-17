Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Westwood defeats Cliffside Park for first win of the year
Jaeden James and Robbie Carcich combined for 39 points as Westwood grabbed its first win of the year by defeating Cliffside Park 54-34, in Cliffside Park. James scored 21 points in what is now a career high for the junior. Carcich scored 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half.
Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap
Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Lenape over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Myles Primas scored 21 points in Lenape’s 61-50 win over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Lenape (2-1) held a 26-19 lead at the half. Tye Dorset added on 20 points to the win. Quinn Gibson scored 15 points for Cherry Hill West (0-3), while Ben Manns finished with...
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Tottenville (NY)
Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Dumont over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Bartelucci and Amanda Iavarone notched 10 points apiece as Dumont won, 39-25, over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Dumont (1-2) opened with a 13-6 run, led 17-11 at halftime, and then sealed the win with an 11-6 run in the final period. Brianna Arendacs led everyone with 18 points for...
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Megan Sias scored 14 points to lead Toms River North to a victory on the road over Brick Memorial, 40-27. Arliana Torres added 13 points while Julia Grodzicki chipped in six for Toms River North (1-1), which led by five after one before expanding the lead with an 8-2 second quarter.
Toms River East over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Goodall scored a game-high 19 points to lead Toms River East to a 55-36 victory over Southern in Manahawkin. Toms River East (2-0) got 13 points from Yana Shupak as it built an early lead and was able to hang on using strong play on both ends of the floor.
No. 13 Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap
Isabella Pedone made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals as Saddle River Day, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Emerson Boro, 55-20, in Saddle River. Ten different players scored at least one point for Saddle River Day (2-1), which raced out to...
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap
Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Friscoe brothers, five others help Butler pin its way to win over Verona
Separated by a year and over 30 pounds, Butler 190-pounder Will Friscoe knew if he ever wanted to share a starting lineup with his brother and starting 165-pounder Tyrus, now was the time it needed to happen. Will hadn’t wrestled much before high school and had spent the pas two...
Boys Basketball: Bayonne defeats North Bergen in back and forth battle
Bayonne was able to withstand a third quarter rally from North Bergen and picked up a 57-49 win, in North Bergen. After a tightly contested first quarter Bayonne (3-1) went on a 17-8 second quarter run and managed to take a ten-point, 24-14 lead into halftime. North Bergen (3-1) though...
Wrestling: Connolly 3rd-period pin at 285 gives Jefferson 36-35 win over Newton
It came down to the last bout – and the final two minutes. Only 25 seconds into that 285-pound third period, junior Timmy Connolly stuck Newton senior Danny Barry on his back, pinned him, then pointed at the scoreboard to the Braves’ student section. Jefferson had secured a 36-35 win in Newton in about as entertaining and heart-pumping a December dual as you’ll see.
Girls basketball: Roselle Catholic upends No. 19 Westfield
Sidney Smith scored 10 points in the third quarter to spark a 16-11 advantage as Roselle Catholic stopped Westfield, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-42 in Westfield. Smith finished with four rebounds and two steals while Jasmin McKay, who had six points in the...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Girls Basketball: Dayton extends win streak to three by defeating Plainfield
Caitlyn Del Duca, Samantha Casey, and Amiel Dillard all scored in double figures to lead Dayton past Plainfield 44-35, in Plainfield. Del Duca (12 points), Casey (12 points), and Dillard (10 points) combined for 34 of Dayton’s 44 points. With the win, Dayton is now 3-0 to start a...
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep over Notre Dame (CT) - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Lyght had 14 points and seven assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Notre Dame (CT), 76-58, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for a Seton Hall Prep (3-0) team, which hit 11 on the day and used a 22-9 second quarter to break the game open. Ethan Maynard added 13 points with five rebounds and four assists, Darrius Phillips had eight points with 10 rebounds and four assists, and Jayden Harrington scored nine points.
