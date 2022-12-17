ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Boys basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Tottenville (NY)

Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.
WARREN, NJ
Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap

Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
PRINCETON, NJ
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
No. 4 Montclair Immaculate over No. 16 University - Girls basketball recap

Montclair Immaculate, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, used a strong second half to break open a tight game and defeat No. 16 University 58-34 in Newark. The visitors led by just two at the break but took command by outscoring University 26-11 in the third quarter. Montclair Immaculate then closed the game on an 8-1 run in the final period to improve to 4-0.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap

Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Paramus defeats Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap

Tiffany Kastopoulus scored 24 points as Paramus defeated Indian Hills 49-17 in Paramus. Paramus (2-0) took a 12-point lead into halftime before outscoring Indian Hills 30-10 in the second half. Paramus also played strong defense as it held Indian Hills (0-3) to single digits each quarter. Madison Trocolar led Indian...
PARAMUS, NJ
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
PASSAIC, NJ
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep over Notre Dame (CT) - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Lyght had 14 points and seven assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Notre Dame (CT), 76-58, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for a Seton Hall Prep (3-0) team, which hit 11 on the day and used a 22-9 second quarter to break the game open. Ethan Maynard added 13 points with five rebounds and four assists, Darrius Phillips had eight points with 10 rebounds and four assists, and Jayden Harrington scored nine points.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Dumont over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Bartelucci and Amanda Iavarone notched 10 points apiece as Dumont won, 39-25, over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Dumont (1-2) opened with a 13-6 run, led 17-11 at halftime, and then sealed the win with an 11-6 run in the final period. Brianna Arendacs led everyone with 18 points for...
MONTVALE, NJ
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
WARREN, NJ
Snyder defeats Bayonne - Boys basketball recap

Jahmir Payoute led all scorers with 20 points as Snyder defeated Bayonne 58-43 in Bayonne. Snyder (2-0) sported a 31-18 lead into halftime before Bayonne (2-1) cut the deficit to seven in the third quarter. However, Snyder took back control in the fourth as it outscored Bayonne 19-11. Ahmad Robertson...
BAYONNE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton

Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
ROSELLE, NJ
