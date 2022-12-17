Read full article on original website
Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap
Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap
Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
Girls Basketball: Big second half propels Washington Township to win over Gloucester Tech
Washington Township managed to stay undefeated after outpacing Gloucester Tech in the second half on its way to a 44-29 win, in Sewell. Washington Township (3-0) led by just a single point at halftime, but went on a 13-6 run in the third quarter to take a 35-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Four local teams in first NJWWA poll of the season
Phillipsburg is the top lehighvalleylive team in the first New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners stand at No. 10 in the poll. Warren Hills is 16th, North Hunterdon 19th and Delaware Valley 20th. Beast of the East champion Delbarton is No. 1. The top...
6 N.J. boys basketball players earn spots on Naismith Trophy watch list
Six elite players in the state are on the 2023 watch list for the Naismith Trophy and that group of playmakers includes a few 5-star prospects and high-level D1 commits from New Jersey. Camden’s DJ Wagner (Kentucky) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky) are two of the four seniors who made the...
Schalick/Cumberland wrestling, as a F.A.M.I.L.Y., takes down Millville (PHOTOS)
If the Schalick/Cumberland High wrestling team is going to have any success this season, it is going to have to be done as a F.A.M.I.L.Y. Opening the season Monday with a 48-28 victory over Millville in Pittsgrove Township can go a long way in strengthening that bond. “Honestly, this was...
4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team
With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
Serious Crash Blocks Traffic On Route 130 Central Jersey: Police
A serious crash blocked one lane of traffic on Route 130 North in South Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred early Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20 on Route 130 between Deans Rhode Hall Road and Georges Road, South Brunswick police said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and...
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Dec. 19, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Jersey Farms Food Store, 2540 Old Hooper Ave., Brick in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 19,...
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ
Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Paterson gas station sold winning $92,000 lottery ticket
A Paterson gas station convenience store sold one of three winning Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery tickets, according to the New Jersey Lottery. Delta Convenience on McBride Avenue sold the ticket that matched five numbers drawn on Monday. Winning numbers were 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30 and the XTRA...
