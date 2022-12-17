Read full article on original website
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Dumont over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Bartelucci and Amanda Iavarone notched 10 points apiece as Dumont won, 39-25, over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Dumont (1-2) opened with a 13-6 run, led 17-11 at halftime, and then sealed the win with an 11-6 run in the final period. Brianna Arendacs led everyone with 18 points for...
Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap
Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
Lenape over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Myles Primas scored 21 points in Lenape’s 61-50 win over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Lenape (2-1) held a 26-19 lead at the half. Tye Dorset added on 20 points to the win. Quinn Gibson scored 15 points for Cherry Hill West (0-3), while Ben Manns finished with...
Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap
Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Glen Rock over Hawthorne - Boys Basketball recap
Mason Mangione was on fire from deep with four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Glen Rock in its 45-37 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Glen Rock outscored Hawthorne 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points after three quarters. Ryan McFarlane had 13 points for Hawthorne.
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Megan Sias scored 14 points to lead Toms River North to a victory on the road over Brick Memorial, 40-27. Arliana Torres added 13 points while Julia Grodzicki chipped in six for Toms River North (1-1), which led by five after one before expanding the lead with an 8-2 second quarter.
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Sterling edges out Haddon Heights - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Sims scored 16 points to lead the way for Sterling as it defeated Haddon Heights 36-33 in Haddon Heights. Sterling (3-0) trailed 18-15 at the half, but charged back in the third quarter with a 15-6 run to take a 30-24 lead. Madison Clark led the way for Haddon...
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Tottenville (NY)
Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.
Paramus Catholic over River Dell - Boys basketball recap
Niko Gomez scored 12 points in Paramus Catholic’s 41-34 victory over River Dell in Paramus. Isaiah Chung and Kenzel Slade added eight points apiece for Paramus Catholic (2-1). River Dell falls to 2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
