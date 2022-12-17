ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

NJ.com

Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap

Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Tottenville (NY)

Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap

Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap

Myles Primas scored 21 points in Lenape’s 61-50 win over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Lenape (2-1) held a 26-19 lead at the half. Tye Dorset added on 20 points to the win. Quinn Gibson scored 15 points for Cherry Hill West (0-3), while Ben Manns finished with...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton

Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Dumont over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Bartelucci and Amanda Iavarone notched 10 points apiece as Dumont won, 39-25, over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Dumont (1-2) opened with a 13-6 run, led 17-11 at halftime, and then sealed the win with an 11-6 run in the final period. Brianna Arendacs led everyone with 18 points for...
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

