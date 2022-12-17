Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Westwood defeats Cliffside Park for first win of the year
Jaeden James and Robbie Carcich combined for 39 points as Westwood grabbed its first win of the year by defeating Cliffside Park 54-34, in Cliffside Park. James scored 21 points in what is now a career high for the junior. Carcich scored 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half.
Shore over Lakewood - Boys Basketball recap
Alex George netted 17 points for Shore in its 68-40 win over Lakewood in West Long Branch. Richard Studer added 14 points for Shore, which led 34-14 at halftime. Liam Gajewski chipped in with 11 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Tottenville (NY)
Brayden Kolakowski and Aleck Graf tallied 14 points each to help lift Watchung Hills to a 53-45 win over Tottenville (NY) in Warren. Graf also finished with five assists and six steals while Kolakowski pulled down seven rebounds for Watchung Hills (2-0). Aidan Hockmeyer came off the bench in the fourth quarter and scored all eight points, including two three-pointers.
Girls Basketball: Dayton extends win streak to three by defeating Plainfield
Caitlyn Del Duca, Samantha Casey, and Amiel Dillard all scored in double figures to lead Dayton past Plainfield 44-35, in Plainfield. Del Duca (12 points), Casey (12 points), and Dillard (10 points) combined for 34 of Dayton’s 44 points. With the win, Dayton is now 3-0 to start a...
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Ewing over Princeton - Boys Basketball recap
Naire Preston led the way for Ewing with 17 points in its 58-49 win over Princeton in Ewing. Joel Cineus added 14 points for Ewing, which led 20-12 after the first quarter. Jihad Wilder topped Princeton with 17 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Zagone’s double-double carries Gateway past Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Molly Sholders recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to propel Gateway past Audubon, 50-40. Angelina Zagone scored a game-high 20 points for Gateway (3-0), including 11 free throws. After a 21-20 halftime lead, Gateway outscored Audubon 18-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game for good. Emma...
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
Sterling edges out Haddon Heights - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Sims scored 16 points to lead the way for Sterling as it defeated Haddon Heights 36-33 in Haddon Heights. Sterling (3-0) trailed 18-15 at the half, but charged back in the third quarter with a 15-6 run to take a 30-24 lead. Madison Clark led the way for Haddon...
Girls Basketball: Big second half propels Washington Township to win over Gloucester Tech
Washington Township managed to stay undefeated after outpacing Gloucester Tech in the second half on its way to a 44-29 win, in Sewell. Washington Township (3-0) led by just a single point at halftime, but went on a 13-6 run in the third quarter to take a 35-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lenape over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Myles Primas scored 21 points in Lenape’s 61-50 win over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Lenape (2-1) held a 26-19 lead at the half. Tye Dorset added on 20 points to the win. Quinn Gibson scored 15 points for Cherry Hill West (0-3), while Ben Manns finished with...
Stone shines in St. Mary (Ruth.) win over Hasbrouck Heights - Boys basketball recap
Damir Stone had 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals as St. Mary (Ruth.) defeated Hasbrouck Heights, 84-53, in Rutherford. Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 24 points and made four 3-pointers for St. Mary (Ruth.), which broke the game open with a 22-7 third quarter and improves to 3-0. L.J. Falconi had 11 points in the win.
Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton
Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
Dumont over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Bartelucci and Amanda Iavarone notched 10 points apiece as Dumont won, 39-25, over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Dumont (1-2) opened with a 13-6 run, led 17-11 at halftime, and then sealed the win with an 11-6 run in the final period. Brianna Arendacs led everyone with 18 points for...
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Girls basketball: Roselle Catholic upends No. 19 Westfield
Sidney Smith scored 10 points in the third quarter to spark a 16-11 advantage as Roselle Catholic stopped Westfield, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-42 in Westfield. Smith finished with four rebounds and two steals while Jasmin McKay, who had six points in the...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
