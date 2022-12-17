Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.

ROSELLE, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO