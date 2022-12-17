Navy promoted Brian Newberry to head coach of the Midshipmen on Monday. He spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator for former coach Ken Niumatolo. "It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program," Newberry said. "It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program. Our culture remains strong. I believe wholeheartedly in the mission here and have seen firsthand the impact this institution has on the lives of the young men and women who graduate and serve.

