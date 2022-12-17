ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Navy promotes DC Brian Newberry to head coach

Navy promoted Brian Newberry to head coach of the Midshipmen on Monday. He spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator for former coach Ken Niumatolo. "It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program," Newberry said. "It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program. Our culture remains strong. I believe wholeheartedly in the mission here and have seen firsthand the impact this institution has on the lives of the young men and women who graduate and serve.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy