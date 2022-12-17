Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs. Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.
Calaveras Enterprise
Gold Country Christmas returns to Angels Camp
Downtown Angels Camp was lit up with festivity Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade and Open House. This year’s parade marks a return to the cherished holiday tradition, as the parade has been modified in previous years due to Covid. Last year, the Angels Camp Business Association (ACBA) put together a drive-through parade that allowed people to experience the holiday tradition from the safety of their vehicles.
Calaveras Enterprise
New Business Spotlight: Bee Essential Shop in Angels Camp burns bright
Alisha Wynne, like many others, lost her main source of income when Covid hit. That’s when the 31-year-old from Angels Camp decided to get creative with her career and opened Bee Essential Shop in Angels Camp, selling handmade candles, skincare products, and eco-friendly clothing and accessories. Wynne had plenty...
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
Huge Earthquake Hits California, Major Damage & 70,000 Without Power PHOTOS
Photo and video of the damage today's 6.4 #earthquake caused in Humboldt County, California. "Widespread damages" have been reported to roads and homes throughout Humboldt County. Dozens of aftershocks from 2.5 to 4.6 have hit the area and tens of thousands are still without power.
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
mendofever.com
Mini Cooper Speeds Through Lower Lake Sobriety Check Point—Subsequent Pursuit Ends in Crash
The following is a post from the CHP Clear Lake Facebook Page:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, CHP Clear Lake Area personnel conducted a DUI checkpoint on southbound State Route 53 in Lower Lake, Lake County. CHP officers contacted nearly 500 drivers, issued 14 citations, impounded two vehicles and conducted four DUI investigations.
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
KGET 17
Who is the woman on California’s Great Seal and what is the meaning behind the design?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Great Seal of the State of California has easily recognizable features such as a miner, grizzly bear and the word Eureka, but one of the images on the seal may not be that well-known. In 1849, 48 delegates gathered for the Monterey Constitutional Convention...
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
Widespread damage reported after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California early on Tuesday. Afterward there were 21 smaller aftershocks – 17 of which were magnitude 3 or higher, which are strong enough to be felt nearby.
4 Great Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
How to ensure you know about the next big California earthquake
ShakeAlert activated Tuesday morning when a magnitude 6.4 quake struck off the coast of California.
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Comments / 0