ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs. Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.
VISTA, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Gold Country Christmas returns to Angels Camp

Downtown Angels Camp was lit up with festivity Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade and Open House. This year’s parade marks a return to the cherished holiday tradition, as the parade has been modified in previous years due to Covid. Last year, the Angels Camp Business Association (ACBA) put together a drive-through parade that allowed people to experience the holiday tradition from the safety of their vehicles.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

New Business Spotlight: Bee Essential Shop in Angels Camp burns bright

Alisha Wynne, like many others, lost her main source of income when Covid hit. That’s when the 31-year-old from Angels Camp decided to get creative with her career and opened Bee Essential Shop in Angels Camp, selling handmade candles, skincare products, and eco-friendly clothing and accessories. Wynne had plenty...
ANGELS CAMP, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
OHIO STATE
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
CERES, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
MANTECA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Arrest made in Stockton homicide

(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy