Cleveland Browns Lead Baltimore Ravens 6-3 at Halftime

Cleveland Browns lead the Baltimore Ravens at halftime, 6-3. A pair of Cade York field goals are on the board for the Browns.

In the first half, Deshaun Watson is 13-of-18 passing for 108 yards. Cleveland had to kick a redzone field goal late in the second quarter after a pass fell incomplete to David Njoku in the corner of the end zone. Nick Chubb has eight carries for 31 yards for the Browns.

Baltimore is struggling to throw the ball with Tyler Huntley, but the run game is working. JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards have combined for 94 yards in the first half.

Justin Tucker nailed a 53-yard field goal for the Ravens lone score. Tucker missed a kick that would have tied it as the half expired.

In the last 28 possessions for the Browns offense, they have managed just one touchdown. That'll have to change to win this AFC North battle.

John Johnson III is leading the way on defense for Cleveland, he has three tackles and a pass breakup.

Both Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku have caught three passes.

