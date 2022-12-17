ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wind chill and wind advisory issued for Triangle ahead of arctic blast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A wind chill advisory and wind advisory have been issued for much of the Triangle before an arctic blast arrives before Christmas. The wind chill advisory goes into effect from 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning at 9 a.m. And the wind advisory begins Friday at 4 a.m. until 6p.m. on Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Lawsuit: Customers not fine with Amazon Prime delivery promises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Frustrated customers who use Amazon Prime have filed a lawsuit complaining they aren’t getting what they pay for when it comes to the two-day delivery promised by the company for its Prime service. Billions of packages pass through Amazon’s fulfillment centers every week on...
RALEIGH, NC

