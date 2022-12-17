Read full article on original website
WATCH: CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein explains why it’s the shortest day of the year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the shortest day and longest night of the year on Wednesday. Today is the winter solstice, which not only brings the day with the least amount of daylight in the year, but it also marks the beginning of winter. On this day of...
Raleigh entrepreneur introduces African cuisine to the world, named Oprah’s Favorite Things
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Entrepreneur Jainaba Jenga is making it her mission to introduce African Cusine to the world. Jeng is originally from The Gambia, West Africa and moved to North Carolina more than two decades ago. Now, she is the founder of Raleigh-based Kitchens of Africa. The sauces...
‘Speeding and pushiness’: With holiday season comes more vehicle traffic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you noticed the roads a little busier than usual, you’re not alone. AAA expects one of the busiest holiday travel years and estimates 3.3 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. “I feel...
Durham, Raleigh communities gather to remember people who died experiencing homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of names were read aloud Wednesday evening. “We want to make sure that we celebrate them. To let everyone know that these individuals did have stories. They had goals and they had dreams,” said Frank Lawrence, center manager of the South Wilmington Street Center in Raleigh.
She is loved. Raleigh community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle. On Tuesday night, Jada Sherrill publicly asked the Raleigh community to come out for her...
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
Wind chill and wind advisory issued for Triangle ahead of arctic blast
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A wind chill advisory and wind advisory have been issued for much of the Triangle before an arctic blast arrives before Christmas. The wind chill advisory goes into effect from 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning at 9 a.m. And the wind advisory begins Friday at 4 a.m. until 6p.m. on Friday.
Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
Water-main break closes part of Lead Mine Road in Raleigh; repairs underway
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water-main break has closed Lead Mine Road between Valley Estates and Tilden Park drives, Raleigh police said. Repairs are underway but the closure is expected to last between 3-5 hours, police said. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Mom of Raleigh 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she’s asking people to drive by and show support. Wednesday,...
90+ animals claimed at Wake County Animal Center during push for adoption
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 90 animals have been claimed at the Wake County Animal Center during its holiday push for adoptions, an official with the center told CBS 17 on Monday. More than 30 cats, 40 dogs, and 10 kittens have been claimed in trial adoptions —...
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Lanes on I-40 westbound near Durham reopen after 5-vehicle crash, Highway Patrol says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least five vehicles closed down three of five lanes on I-40 westbound and Davis Drive near Durham late Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene at 5:41 p.m. The wreck took place...
Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
Lawsuit: Customers not fine with Amazon Prime delivery promises
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Frustrated customers who use Amazon Prime have filed a lawsuit complaining they aren’t getting what they pay for when it comes to the two-day delivery promised by the company for its Prime service. Billions of packages pass through Amazon’s fulfillment centers every week on...
