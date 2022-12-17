ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son, 1-year-old granddaughter of Arizona sheriff killed in crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
GILBERT, Ariz. — The son and granddaughter of an Arizona county sheriff were killed in an automobile crash on Friday, authorities said.

Cooper Lamb, 22, the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, was killed in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Cooper Lamb’s 1-year-old daughter -- the granddaughter of the sheriff -- also died.

Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash in Gilbert at about 3:45 p.m. MST, KTVK reported. on Friday. A woman driving a red Toyota Corolla with Lamb and the baby inside reportedly turned in front of a pickup truck, which struck the Corolla, according to the television station.

Lamb’s fiancée, the mother of the girl, was also injured and was in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, the pickup driver was not injured but was arrested on suspicion of impairment, KNXV-TV reported.

The sheriff has not commented publicly about the crash.

“Please keep the families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Authorities said an investigation was ongoing.

