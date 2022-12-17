Read full article on original website
Former LJCD star Te-hina Paopao back home with Oregon for Holiday tournament
Te-Hina Paopao will forever live in La Jolla Country Day fame for her accomplishments as a part of the girls basketball team. But now, she is making more as a part of the Oregon Ducks. She had the chance to come home again and play in front of her home...
Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs. Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.
Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
Family of Maya Millete to hold hike in her honor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete went missing. Her family will hold a hike in her honor. The hike will be held Jan. 7, which is the last day she was heard from. The wife, and mother of three...
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
Local San Diegan performs in Joey Travolta’s Inclusion Films and “A Christmas Tale!”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Joey Travolta’s Inclusion Films, located in Bakersfield, is a workshop dedicated to training neurodiverse individuals in all areas of filmmaking. This Christmas, the students and staff wrote/filmed and edited A Christmas Tale. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Actress Susan Clausen with the details....
Las Vegas headliner Lorena Peril performs on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With looks and moves like Shakira and a voice like Christina Aguilera, Lorena Peril wows audiences as the headliner in Anita Mann’s hit Las Vegas Strip production, FANTASY, at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. With Peril on the microphone alongside a cast of stunning,...
Lucky Duck Foundation launches Sleeping Bag Coats program to Homeless San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation has called on regional elected leaders to add more immediately available beds, as the need to provide homeless with protection and warmth from the elements is critical. With cold temperatures in the area on a daily basis, the Lucky Duck Foundation...
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG Chair Hasan Ikhrata is out-of-touch with San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a recent article, SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, explained why he is standing by the extremely unpopular plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive. The SANDAG Board has abandoned support of the plan, as San Diego residents are strongly against it,...
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
San Diego Blood Bank issues urgent call for blood donations
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank has issued an urgent call for blood donations as supply chain issues and the holidays affect the county’s blood supply. The Blood Bank announced its supplies are dangerously low. San Diego Blood Bank Community Relations and Media Director Claudine...
San Diego faces budget crisis, legislators push to increase parking costs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is facing a $350 million budget deficit over the next five years. Leaders are considering ways of solving budget discrepancies such as increasing parking meter prices and charging non-residents for parking at major city destinations. These increases on the cost...
Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since October 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Oct. 16, 2021, decreasing 1.7 cents to $4.439. The average price has dropped 39 consecutive days, decreasing $1.066, including four-tenths of a cent Monday,...
Alamo Flags in Seaport Village is giving away free American Flags through Christmas Eve
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Merry Christmas from Alamo Flags!. The owners of Alamo Flags in Seaport Village, Mike and Dean Ismail, are extending their Fourth of July tradition into the Christmas season to spread patriotism and joy!. They are handing out FREE American flags through Christmas Eve. Mike and...
San Diego Blood Bank puts out urgent call for donations; supplies ‘dangerously’ low
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Blood Bank put out an urgent call for blood donations Monday, saying local supply levels have dropped “dangerously” low. The blood bank will run out of special kits to specifically collect blood from those who donate “double reds” — essentially 2 units of donated blood in one appointment — this week due to supply chain issues. Additional donors are needed to fill the gap, according to the nonprofit’s CEO.
SANDAG’s Hasan Ikhrata defends mileage tax, says those opposed hate the environment
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a recent article, SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, explained why he is standing by the extremely unpopular plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive. It is important to know that Ikhrata was not elected to his position. The SANDAG Board has...
County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
Council President Sean Elo-Rivera proposes increasing parking meter costs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parking in the city of San Diego could get pricier as leaders explore new options to solve a looming budget deficit. A new report out by the city’s independent budget analyst is suggesting ways San Diego can boost revenue with a focus on parking costs.
Hasan Ikhrata continues to push controversial mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, which was originally proposed as a way to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was officially eliminated as the means of paying for the new infrastructure. Legislators, however, warn that Democrats are pushing the tax once again. SANDAG Chief Executive Officer Hasan...
City faces budget deficits, parking costs may increase
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parking in the city of San Diego could get pricier as leaders explore new options to solve a looming budget deficit. A new report out by the city’s independent budget analyst is suggesting ways San Diego can boost revenue with a focus on parking costs.
