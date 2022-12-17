ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

kusi.com

Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs. Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Family of Maya Millete to hold hike in her honor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete went missing. Her family will hold a hike in her honor. The hike will be held Jan. 7, which is the last day she was heard from. The wife, and mother of three...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

kusi.com

San Diego Blood Bank puts out urgent call for donations; supplies ‘dangerously’ low

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Blood Bank put out an urgent call for blood donations Monday, saying local supply levels have dropped “dangerously” low. The blood bank will run out of special kits to specifically collect blood from those who donate “double reds” — essentially 2 units of donated blood in one appointment — this week due to supply chain issues. Additional donors are needed to fill the gap, according to the nonprofit’s CEO.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Hasan Ikhrata continues to push controversial mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, which was originally proposed as a way to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was officially eliminated as the means of paying for the new infrastructure. Legislators, however, warn that Democrats are pushing the tax once again. SANDAG Chief Executive Officer Hasan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City faces budget deficits, parking costs may increase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parking in the city of San Diego could get pricier as leaders explore new options to solve a looming budget deficit. A new report out by the city’s independent budget analyst is suggesting ways San Diego can boost revenue with a focus on parking costs.
SAN DIEGO, CA

