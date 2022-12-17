A man was arrested after he allegedly vandalized a menorah in California and carved a Nazi symbol into its base, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release. Police responded to a private property in Beverly Hills at 8 p.m. PT Sunday after reports of a "suspect defacing a menorah," the release said. After taking a man in custody, police said that surveillance video depicted the suspect "throwing objects at a Menorah" and carving Nazi symbols into the menorah's base.

