Virginia State

NBC12

Virginia democrats face long lines in fourth congressional primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Long lines to vote is the current headline for Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Virginia’s fourth congressional district, as four candidates battle it out on the ballot. They are State Senator Jennifer McClellan, State Senator Joe Morrissey, Founder of Commonwealth Equal Tavorise Marks and Petersburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat

(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats in the 4th Congressional District plan a firehouse primary Tuesday to select their nominee for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. Registered Democratic voters in the district can cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at eight different polling locations: Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Road,...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Abortion measures in Youngkin’s budget and more Va. headlines

• Richmond prosecutor Colette McEachin, the widow of the late congressman Donald McEachin, endorsed Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the vacant 4th District congressional seat. She said the Richmond-based district “deserves better” than McClellan’s Democratic primary opponent, Sen Joe Morrissey.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • On Saturday, Republicans nominated...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies

Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect the rights and the well-being of all of our students, including those who are transgender,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who along with […] The post Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market

A legislative oversight commission voted 5-4 Monday to object to actions taken by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration earlier this month to repeal regulations governing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon market. All Democrats on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted in favor of the objection, while all Republicans voted against it.  The commission is […] The post Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards

Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft […] The post Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Here comes Youngkin Claus…

From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Poll: Virginians feel just as safe after criminal justice reforms

A majority of voters in Virginia say they feel safe, even after all the criminal-justice reform efforts in recent years. That's the conclusion of a new poll from Data for Progress, which asked about decriminalizing marijuana, prohibiting racial profiling in traffic stops and ending the death penalty. "Virginia was on...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Youngkin announces special election dates for Va. 24th district

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced the date for the special election in the 24th district, the seat previously held by the late Ronnie Campbell. The special election is set to take place on Jan. 10 a little over a month after...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus

Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Catholic Conference to support bill eliminating statue of limitations

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Catholic Conference will support legislation that could potentially eliminate the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse, the MCC announced Monday.   The Catholic Church in Maryland will support legislation that may be introduced during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session that prospectively eliminates the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse.," the MCC said. In their statement, they cite an existing federal law, S.3103, that would have a similar impact to the legislation they expect to be proposed next year.  The federal law allows individuals an unlimited amount of time to file a civil lawsuit in cases of child sexual abuse.    
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every year, thousands of college students around Virginia are leaving the state not long after graduating. “The governor is concerned that more people are moving out of Virginia than are moving into Virginia, and more specifically, more college graduates are moving out of the state than into the state,” Executive Director of Cardinal News Dwayne Yancey said.
VIRGINIA STATE

