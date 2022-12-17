BALTIMORE — The Maryland Catholic Conference will support legislation that could potentially eliminate the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse, the MCC announced Monday. The Catholic Church in Maryland will support legislation that may be introduced during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session that prospectively eliminates the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse.," the MCC said. In their statement, they cite an existing federal law, S.3103, that would have a similar impact to the legislation they expect to be proposed next year. The federal law allows individuals an unlimited amount of time to file a civil lawsuit in cases of child sexual abuse.

