Related
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Virginia district to run for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin.
NBC12
Virginia democrats face long lines in fourth congressional primary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Long lines to vote is the current headline for Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Virginia’s fourth congressional district, as four candidates battle it out on the ballot. They are State Senator Jennifer McClellan, State Senator Joe Morrissey, Founder of Commonwealth Equal Tavorise Marks and Petersburg...
Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race
Leon Benjamin selected by Virginia Republicans to be GOP nominee in special election for Virginia's 4th District race
wvtf.org
Republican delegate has legislation to remove gay marriage prohibition in state constitution
Back in 2006, voters in Virginia approved a constitutional amendment outlawing gay marriage. That part of Virginia's constitution was later declared unconstitutional by the United States Supreme Court. But it's still on the books, at least for now. Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to get rid of it several times. But...
Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat
(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats in the 4th Congressional District plan a firehouse primary Tuesday to select their nominee for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. Registered Democratic voters in the district can cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at eight different polling locations: Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Road,...
NBC12
Tavorise Marks to file lawsuit against VA Democrats over primary election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Democrats in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for who they want to see represent their party in February’s special election. Candidate Tavorise Marks confirmed to NBC12 that he planned to file a lawsuit against the Virginia Democratic Party.
virginiamercury.com
Abortion measures in Youngkin’s budget and more Va. headlines
• Richmond prosecutor Colette McEachin, the widow of the late congressman Donald McEachin, endorsed Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the vacant 4th District congressional seat. She said the Richmond-based district “deserves better” than McClellan’s Democratic primary opponent, Sen Joe Morrissey.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • On Saturday, Republicans nominated...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect the rights and the well-being of all of our students, including those who are transgender,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who along with […] The post Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin reviving Commanders stadium possibilities in Virginia with budget proposal
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glen Youngkin is reviving talk of a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia. Tucked away in Youngkin’s billions of dollars of proposed budget amendments is proposal 336. "Develop plan for relocation of Washington Commanders," the one-line proposal says. The proposal calls for $500,000 to...
Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market
A legislative oversight commission voted 5-4 Monday to object to actions taken by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration earlier this month to repeal regulations governing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon market. All Democrats on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted in favor of the objection, while all Republicans voted against it. The commission is […] The post Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards
Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft […] The post Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Here comes Youngkin Claus…
From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wvtf.org
Poll: Virginians feel just as safe after criminal justice reforms
A majority of voters in Virginia say they feel safe, even after all the criminal-justice reform efforts in recent years. That's the conclusion of a new poll from Data for Progress, which asked about decriminalizing marijuana, prohibiting racial profiling in traffic stops and ending the death penalty. "Virginia was on...
wfxrtv.com
Youngkin announces special election dates for Va. 24th district
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced the date for the special election in the 24th district, the seat previously held by the late Ronnie Campbell. The special election is set to take place on Jan. 10 a little over a month after...
NBC12
In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus
Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
Maryland Catholic Conference to support bill eliminating statue of limitations
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Catholic Conference will support legislation that could potentially eliminate the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse, the MCC announced Monday. The Catholic Church in Maryland will support legislation that may be introduced during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session that prospectively eliminates the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse.," the MCC said. In their statement, they cite an existing federal law, S.3103, that would have a similar impact to the legislation they expect to be proposed next year. The federal law allows individuals an unlimited amount of time to file a civil lawsuit in cases of child sexual abuse.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
NBC12
College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every year, thousands of college students around Virginia are leaving the state not long after graduating. “The governor is concerned that more people are moving out of Virginia than are moving into Virginia, and more specifically, more college graduates are moving out of the state than into the state,” Executive Director of Cardinal News Dwayne Yancey said.
