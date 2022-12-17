Harried's 12 lead Binghamton past SUNY-Oneonta 86-58

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in Binghamton's 86-58 victory over SUNY-Oneonta on Saturday.

Matt Solomon scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (4-7). Tariq Balogun recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. The Bearcats broke a five-game skid.

Joseph Bull led the way for the Red Dragons with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

SUNY-Oneonta also got nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Daniel DeRice. In addition, Michael Ortale Jr. had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .