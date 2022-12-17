Amarillo Symphony to host ‘Happy Holiday Pops’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony will host “Happy Holiday Pops” today at 2:00 p.m. and another session around 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

According to an Amarillo Symphony press release, on Dec. 17, family and friends can enjoy a holiday music celebration with carols, classics, and a sing-along an Amarillo holiday tradition.

Music filled the air at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts as the Amarillo Symphony presented their annual Happy Holiday Pops, sponsored by Happy State Bank.

Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony Larry Lang said at the concert they are presenting classic holiday songs along with a few exciting twists.

Lang said it’s an honor for the symphony to be a part of the tradition of the holiday season for so many here in the Texas Panhandle, with the Holiday Pops concert, Kinderkonzerts, which Lang said is for area kindergarteners through second graders, which he said they had over 4,500 in attendance this year, as well as The Nutcracker with the Lone Star Ballet.

“We are trying to play music and do events and have educational offerings that attract a lot of different people in our community so that we represent everyone and so when I mentioned family, it’s not just the nuclear family but the community of Amarillo that we are trying to reach and represent,” said Lang.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance and additionally, and this was Lang’s first Happy Holiday Pops concert as well. Lang added that the Happy Holiday Pops concert sold out this year and he said he is excited for next year because it is the Amarillo Symphony’s 100th anniversary.