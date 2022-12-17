ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Antonio

There are many swimming holes in the San Antonio and the Hill Country region where you can cool down from the Texas summer heat. Whether you’re looking for a place to go cliff jumping, a lazy river for tubing, or a refreshing swimming hole – we’ve got you covered!
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to Do in San Antonio on Christmas Day 2022 – Activities, Events, Places to Eat and More

Unwrapped all your gifts, gulped down the eggnog, and now feeling sad that Christmas day is over? Fret not because there are still a number of fun events and activities happening in San Antonio to keep your holiday spirits up. Enjoy a safe day outdoors by stepping out and attending some entertaining events planned especially for Christmas day that will keep the celebration going.
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
Ash Jurberg

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
