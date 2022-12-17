STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO