FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting near SW Atlanta BP gas station
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to learn why someone shot and killed a man on Thursday morning outside a BP gas station in southwest Atlanta. Officer responded to 3550 Campbellton Road at around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died...
UPDATE: Police seek help IDing suspect in fatal SW Atlanta gas station shooting
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.
19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized in apartment shooting near Clarkston High School
CLARKSTON, Ga. - An early morning shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ridge Creek Apartments on the 500 block of Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. The location is less than a mile from...
fox5atlanta.com
Dunwoody teens detained on early morning pursuit to Waffle House, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police detained eight juveniles ranging from ages 13- to 17-years-old early Wednesday morning. Police said the teens were caught speeding and attempting to flee from an officer trying to stop them. Around 2 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Kings Down...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate after person killed by MARTA train
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a MARTA train on Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland City station. Officials say the person jumped onto the northbound tracks. The name of the person has not been released. Service was suspended for...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police release 911 call in Continental Colony Parkway fatal shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released the full 911 call in which dispatchers learned about the Dec. 17 shooting at an apartment complex along Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. During the call, a female can be heard frantically telling a dispatcher that a teen male had just been shot...
fox5atlanta.com
Critically Missing Adult: Police search for 73-year-old Dunwoody man
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities need help locating a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Perimeter Center Place around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police have since labeled him critically missing. Authorities said Calvin Engstrom left that location on foot wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, a black baseball cap and...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown
ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
fox5atlanta.com
Still no answers months after fatal Southpark Boulevard hit-and-run
COVINGTON, Ga. - Valerie Grier says she's stuck in July. That was the month her beloved daughter was killed in a hit-and-run after walking out of a job interview on South Park Boulevard. Now, for the first time since her daughter's fatal hit-and-run, she says she has words for the...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
One person dead after shooting in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police they responded to Amal Drive SW at the Giben Road intersection after reports of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
fox5atlanta.com
Steak, Cheetos and liquor: Armed man arrested for Walmart theft
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police were called to search for a suspect wanted for stealing several items from a local Walmart, then pulling a knife on employees who tried to stop him from leaving the store. The man was caught on surveillance concealing a ribeye steak, Cheetos, and a Twisted...
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Security officer helps two children escape fire after deadly Tara Blvd. crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fiery crash in Clayton County over the weekend left one person dead and 10 others seriously injured. Two of the victims in that crash were children and several bystanders on scene helped get them to safety. "What I saw was people needed help," security officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing man diagnosed with dementia last seen at Emory Hospital Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Emory police asked for help finding a man diagnosed with dementia who left Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday morning. A Mattie's Call alert said 77-year-old Eddie Lee Jones was last seen at around 4 a.m. at the hospital on Peachtree Street. He was last seen wearing an...
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
