ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hospitalized in apartment shooting near Clarkston High School

CLARKSTON, Ga. - An early morning shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ridge Creek Apartments on the 500 block of Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. The location is less than a mile from...
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dunwoody teens detained on early morning pursuit to Waffle House, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police detained eight juveniles ranging from ages 13- to 17-years-old early Wednesday morning. Police said the teens were caught speeding and attempting to flee from an officer trying to stop them. Around 2 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Kings Down...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate after person killed by MARTA train

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a MARTA train on Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland City station. Officials say the person jumped onto the northbound tracks. The name of the person has not been released. Service was suspended for...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Critically Missing Adult: Police search for 73-year-old Dunwoody man

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities need help locating a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Perimeter Center Place around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police have since labeled him critically missing. Authorities said Calvin Engstrom left that location on foot wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, a black baseball cap and...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Steak, Cheetos and liquor: Armed man arrested for Walmart theft

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police were called to search for a suspect wanted for stealing several items from a local Walmart, then pulling a knife on employees who tried to stop him from leaving the store. The man was caught on surveillance concealing a ribeye steak, Cheetos, and a Twisted...
DULUTH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy