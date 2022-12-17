ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023, will return in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The 45th annual Cowboy Breakfast tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, has been officially canceled, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said Tuesday. Board members said last month that the annual breakfast was in danger of not happening next year due to inflation putting a strain on sponsorships and funding.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thousands of gifts passed out during Toys for Tots giveaway

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of gifts were passed out to children in the community at the Toys for Tots giveaway, relieving pressure for some families. The giveaway is a longtime tradition hosted by the Marine Reconnaissance Battalion to help families for the holidays. At least 10,000 families in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'No one disappears into thin air': One year later, the search for Lina Sardar Khil continues | Unsolved San Antonio

In this episode of Unsolved San Antonio, KENS 5 is taking a deeper look at this case and how it has affected the family, investigators and the San Antonio community. On December 20, 2021, between 4 and 5 p.m., a season of joy was rattled for one San Antonio family. A 3-year-old girl named Lina Sardar Khil vanished from her apartment's playground.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Meet Taylor Jensen, a Two-Time National Champion and UTSA’s Best-Kept Secret

Please forgive Taylor Jensen if her handshake has a certain metallic feel; one can only wear so much jewelry without drawing attention. In this case, though, that attention is well-earned. These days, Jensen is rocking a pair of National Championship rings, rewards for having been part of the Florida Southwestern squad that won back-to-back titles in 2021 and again in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: December 18

On this day in 1984, conjunto accordion legend Santiago Jimenez Sr. died in San Antonio. Jimenez was born in the Alamo City in 1913 and took up the accordion at age eight. His first record, “Dices Pescao”/”Dispensa el Arrempujon” (1936), was a success, and he became known for his inventive use of tololoche, a Tejano contrabass that became prevalent in the conjunto music of the 1940s. His polkas “La Piedrera” and “Viva Seguin” (recorded in 1942) became well-known regional hits. Jimenez was known for his use of the two-row button accordion even after new developments were made in accordion technology. In the late 1960s he moved to Dallas and worked as a school janitor, but he moved back to San Antonio in 1977 and started playing music again. His sons Flaco and Santiago Jimenez Jr. also became well-known conjunto musicians in their own right.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Texas mom has hands and feet amputated after giving birth

PLEASANTON, Texas — A Texas mom who gave birth to a baby girl nearly lost her life in the days after the delivery, according to KSAT in San Antonio. Jacob and Krystina Pacheco welcomed their daughter in October. Shortly after, Krystina developed an infection and was put on life support.
PLEASANTON, TX

