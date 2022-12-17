Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023, will return in 2024
SAN ANTONIO – The 45th annual Cowboy Breakfast tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, has been officially canceled, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said Tuesday. Board members said last month that the annual breakfast was in danger of not happening next year due to inflation putting a strain on sponsorships and funding.
KSAT 12
San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response
SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Texas
Texas is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
KSAT 12
Thousands of military service members wait in San Antonio to fly home for the holidays
Thousands of service members from every branch of the military lined up at the San Antonio International Airport to see their families for the holidays. “It’s just the people and company I miss the most. I could go on and on about the food and all that, but it’s just the people. I miss my family,” Private Jose Gallegos said.
KENS 5
Experience a four-course meal at St. Philip's College for under $20 | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy international cuisine because an east-side college is offering the fine dining experience at an affordable rate, served by its students. Artemisia's at St. Philip's College is located on the top floor of the Culinary Arts building,...
KSAT 12
Thousands of gifts passed out during Toys for Tots giveaway
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of gifts were passed out to children in the community at the Toys for Tots giveaway, relieving pressure for some families. The giveaway is a longtime tradition hosted by the Marine Reconnaissance Battalion to help families for the holidays. At least 10,000 families in the...
12newsnow.com
Visitation held for longest-living Mexican-American World War II veteran in the Southeast Texas area
SSgt Aguilar served in the Ninth Air Force. His story begins in San Antonio, where he was born in a boxcar on St. Patrick’s Day in 1923.
'No one disappears into thin air': One year later, the search for Lina Sardar Khil continues | Unsolved San Antonio
In this episode of Unsolved San Antonio, KENS 5 is taking a deeper look at this case and how it has affected the family, investigators and the San Antonio community. On December 20, 2021, between 4 and 5 p.m., a season of joy was rattled for one San Antonio family. A 3-year-old girl named Lina Sardar Khil vanished from her apartment's playground.
extrainningsoftball.com
Meet Taylor Jensen, a Two-Time National Champion and UTSA’s Best-Kept Secret
Please forgive Taylor Jensen if her handshake has a certain metallic feel; one can only wear so much jewelry without drawing attention. In this case, though, that attention is well-earned. These days, Jensen is rocking a pair of National Championship rings, rewards for having been part of the Florida Southwestern squad that won back-to-back titles in 2021 and again in 2022.
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: December 18
On this day in 1984, conjunto accordion legend Santiago Jimenez Sr. died in San Antonio. Jimenez was born in the Alamo City in 1913 and took up the accordion at age eight. His first record, “Dices Pescao”/”Dispensa el Arrempujon” (1936), was a success, and he became known for his inventive use of tololoche, a Tejano contrabass that became prevalent in the conjunto music of the 1940s. His polkas “La Piedrera” and “Viva Seguin” (recorded in 1942) became well-known regional hits. Jimenez was known for his use of the two-row button accordion even after new developments were made in accordion technology. In the late 1960s he moved to Dallas and worked as a school janitor, but he moved back to San Antonio in 1977 and started playing music again. His sons Flaco and Santiago Jimenez Jr. also became well-known conjunto musicians in their own right.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes
Jesse Maldonado is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonio store this week
The West Side shop will be the first of eight San Antonio-area locations the company has planned.
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them.
Texas mom has hands and feet amputated after giving birth
PLEASANTON, Texas — A Texas mom who gave birth to a baby girl nearly lost her life in the days after the delivery, according to KSAT in San Antonio. Jacob and Krystina Pacheco welcomed their daughter in October. Shortly after, Krystina developed an infection and was put on life support.
UTSA football's Joshua Cephus suspended after 'suspected DWI' crash
The crash happened on December 9.
